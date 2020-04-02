Gov. Gretchen Whitmer ordered Thursday that all K-12 buildings be closed for the rest of the year, but that doesn't mean summer vacation has started early.
Bridgman Superintendent Shane Peters said students still need to show progress before they can advance to the next grade level.
"We as big people need to do everything we can to make sure our 12th-graders graduate ... and our students advance to the next grade level," he said. "It doesn't mean they get a free walk in the park."
The executive order Whitmer signed Thursday directs school districts to come up with plans, which then need to be approved by the applicable intermediate school districts.
"Those kids who were on track to graduate prior to March 12, we're not going to mess them up if they make progress in their remote learning during the closure," he said. "Kids who were on track to graduate but then decide not to do anything (during the closure), then we're probably not going to graduate them. We're going to say they have to come back during the summer to complete their work. ... The intention of her order was not to automatically graduate all students to the next level."
Lakeshore Superintendent Phil Freeman said school districts were told they would receive templates today that contain specific criteria on what students at each grade level should know before they advance to the next grade level.
"Learning is not going to cease," he said. "We're pretty confident we're on the right track and there won't be a major change in how we're doing things."
Whitmer's order applies to all public, private and boarding school buildings in Michigan. It does leave open the possibility of classes resuming if restrictions on public gatherings are lifted before the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
District facilities can still be used by public school employees and contractors for the purposes of learning at a distance.
Students will be awarded credit and grades for courses taken based on coursework through March 11. Plans from Michigan intermediate school districts are expected to be released over the next few days.
Most administrators have been preparing in the event of a total school closure.
Coloma Community Schools Superintendent Dave Ehlers said it’s unfortunate because he’d rather have the kids in school, but the district will do the best it can while keeping the kids safe.
“It’s nothing we didn’t anticipate, and there’s a group of us that have been planning for this for a while,” he said. “Berrien RESA should come out with a plan within the coming days, and I’m pretty sure we’re already doing a lot of stuff in it.”
Watervliet Public Schools Superintendent Ric Seager said Thursday that the order provides clarity for districts.
“Our outstanding team of educators and support staff have done a great job, so far, under very trying circumstances," Seager said. "Over the next week, we will be rolling out plans and guidance for students, teachers, parents, and others regarding how we will continue, and improve, our services to our students and our community during this closure."
Ehlers said he likes that Whitmer left some flexibility at the local level for districts to teach kids how they can in their communities.
He said it’s difficult teaching kids remotely in the Coloma area because, though they have quite a few families at or near the poverty line, internet connection isn’t a poverty issue.
“It’s a geographic issue,” Ehlers said. “We have some affluent families that can’t get high speed internet based on where they live.”
He said remote learning also presents a challenge in supporting students who have social or emotional issues, but that the district will do do the best it can.
In South Haven, Superintendent Kevin Schooley also said his staff has been anticipating such an order. “Thankfully, before this order was issued we were working with teachers to develop ways to communicate (online) with kids,” Schooley said.
When the governor issued the first stay-at-home order on March 12, the school district also sent each child home with a computer device and charger, along with a list of online enrichment courses they could take.
South Haven Schools is also working to improve internet connectivity for students living in rural areas.
“We've been working through internet issues,” Schooley said.
He's hoping that by April 10, the district's online instruction plan will receive approval so that classes can be taught to students.
“It's surreal,” Schooley said, regarding the changes the COVID-19 pandemic has brought for students and teachers. “We're praying for the best, but preparing for the worst,” he said.
In Covert, Superintendent Yolanda Blunt said she "will be meeting with my administrative team to discuss how our district will address various issues, including graduation."
Bangor Superintendent Lynn Johnson agreed that graduation will present a challenge. "Right now we plan on having graduation, but whether it will be as scheduled or later in the summer (July or August) is yet to be seen. Much depends on the whole social distancing issue, etc. I know whenever we are able to host graduation, the plan most likely will be outdoors in the stadium which is an open air facility."
Johnson said internet connectivity continues to be a concern. "We know technology and internet access in Southwest Michigan is spotty at best for some. How we handle this will be determined within the next week to 10 days."