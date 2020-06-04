BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College graduates must forego a traditional commencement ceremony this year to protect themselves and their families from COVID-19, but they’re still finding ways to safely celebrate graduation.
To mark the college’s 73rd annual commencement, LMC has planned three opportunities for 2020 graduates, according to a news release.
A pre-recorded virtual ceremony featuring a number of top school officials, a student speaker, plus several several faculty members will be published June 5 online at lakemichigancollege.edu/2020grads.
The graduates of 2020 will receive degrees from 31 areas of study, 12 certificate programs, totaling 413 associate degrees, one bachelor’s degree, and 27 certificates. In all 138 students are graduating with honors, 58 with high honors and 17 with highest honors.
The ceremony includes students who graduated in the summer 2019, fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters.
On Nov. 14, LMC has scheduled an open house reception for the class of 2020 in the Mendel Center’s Grand Upton Hall. LMC also is extending an invitation for 2020 grads to participate in the 2021 commencement ceremony on May 2, 2021.