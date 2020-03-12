Concerns over the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus have led all three area institutions of higher learning to alter their class offerings and move to online courses, to varying degrees, in the wake of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declaring a state of emergency earlier this week.
Andrews University officials posted news of their switch to “distance learning” on the university website Wednesday. Meanwhile, Lake Michigan College officials announced Thursday they will suspend on-campus classes and cancel large community events at the Mendel Center. Similarly, Southwestern Michigan College will switch to delivering classes online until at least mid-April.
“This is all unprecedented,” SMC President Joseph Odenwald said Thursday. “There’s no script for this.”
At Lake Michigan College, officials said Thursday they plan to resume the college’s regular class schedule on Monday, April 13. All LMC campuses were scheduled to be closed to students and non-essential staff today. The college will re-open Monday, but all face-to-face, in-person classes are canceled all next week.
LMC officials said classes will be delivered via distance learning – if possible, on a class-by-class basis – starting March 23, with information and instructions on specific individual classes provided to students directly from faculty. LMC is planning to resume all classes as usual on April 13.
LMC programs at Brandywine High School, the Van Buren Technology Center and the Allegan County Technical and Education Center are not affected by the LMC campus directives and are subject to the decisions of the individual hosting school systems.
Officials at LMC said they plan to keep the on-campus residence hall open for the time being. If students choose to move out they will get a prorated discount. All Mendel Center and other college activities and events with more than 100 attendees that are scheduled through April 13 will be cancelled or rescheduled.
In addition, all college-sponsored employee travel scheduled between now and April 13 that require the use of mass transit will also be cancelled, they said.
At Andrews University, officials said all on campus classes will be delivered via distance learning beginning March 23, when classes were scheduled to resume after spring break. The distance delivery of courses will be in place through the rest of the spring semester, with face-to-face courses resuming for the summer semester.
With the university’s large international student population, Special Assistant to the President Stephen Payne said Thursday that the university realizes that it may be difficult for many to return home. Some on-campus housing will remain available to them along with meals and other services, he said.
With students still on campus, he said the library, dining services, the bookstore and the Andreasen Center for Wellness will be open on a limited basis. The spring commencement services will be postponed, but not cancelled, so that graduates can be honored at a later time.
Payne said the university’s decision came after the governor held teleconferences with the leaders of public and private colleges and universities in the state earlier this week. Andrews’ decision was communicated to staff Wednesday and to students on Thursday morning.
He said campus events where large gatherings are expected are also being cancelled. Those include concerts, the Easter Passion Play, the International Food Fair and the Gymnics Home Show. In addition, services at Pioneer Memorial Church on campus will be live-streamed rather than people coming into the church.
The university’s decision will not affect affiliated K-12 programs. Andrews Academy and Ruth Murdoch Elementary School are expected to remain open and Payne said he expects the Math-Science Center to also hold classes for high school students on campus.
SMC’s Odenwald announced Thursday that courses will switch from face-to-face classes to online learning at both the Dowagiac and Niles campuses. Class content will be delivered primarily via the college’s Moodle online learning environment.
Odenwald emphasized that the college is not closed and classes are not suspended, they are just being delivered online, excect in specific cases that require students to be in the classroom. He said college staff will work diligently with students to make sure they remain engaged in their classes.
He said the residence halls will remain open, although visitors will be limited. The Student Activity Center will be closed except for the Zollar Café until further notice. The college’s spring musical performances of “Grease,” set for late March, have also been cancelled. Odenwald said a decision on commencement will be made in the next week.
All three institutions will remain open for business and to the public over the next month.