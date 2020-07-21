BENTON TOWNSHIP — Candice Elders has a heart for community colleges.
“Community college saved my life. I don’t know where I would have been without community college. It was affordable for me, accessible for me, and it gave me some cushion to make mistakes and learn from them, and bounce back and keep going,” she said.
Elders, the executive director of marketing and communications for Lake Michigan College, said community college allowed her to explore various interests.
Now, she said, “It’s just such a gift to be able to see a new flock of students every fall that have so much to offer. I like helping deliver this message to other kids who were like me who maybe don’t have a family pushing them to do more. This is a place where someone will believe in them and nurture their curiosity and interests.”
Born in west Chicago, Elders experienced a turbulent childhood that included government subsidized housing and food stamps. When she was 15, her mother sent her to a boarding school in Indiana to finish high school. She graduated from there in 1994.
“After that, I had a best friend Kate that I’d had since junior high school. Her mom was a professor at Grand Valley, and she basically took me under her wing,” Elders recalls.
“She drove me to Muskegon Community College and showed me how to apply for financial aid, and told me how to sign up for classes. I took an English class and a sociology class and then I was in love. I loved school. I loved learning.”
Elders said in her friend’s mother, she found a person who believed in her and could show her the way.
“She was such a great example. She was very smart, independent, and she had faith in me that I could do it,” she said of Christine Falvey.
Elders continued her education, but with a few fits and starts. She took some time off school and moved to Alaska, living in a tent. Later, she enrolled at Grand Rapids Community College, where she finished two years.
She was working for a store that sold outdoor equipment such as kayaks and camping equipment.
“When we got our kayak shipments in for the year we would go as a team on Lake Superior and test out the boats,” Elders said.
She fell in love with the Upper Peninsula and enrolled at Northern Michigan University, earning her bachelor’s degree in applied sociology and communications.
“When I was a senior I did an internship with the Office of Institutional Research, doing surveys. We worked on a census for the Sioux Tribe. It was really interesting work and I loved it. My boss said if I wanted to stay and go to graduate school they would pay my tuition, so I did that and finished school in 2003 with a master’s degree in public administration.”
She did a stint as a reporter at an NBC affiliate that she said “taught me an appreciation for journalism.”
Elders then took a job as director of strategic projects at Michigan Works in Marquette. She ended up also doing marketing and communications.
Her job was grant-funded, so when the grant was about to expire, she was looking for work.
“At a workforce development conference I met Todd Gustafson from Michigan Works in Southwest Michigan, now Kinexus. He is the CEO. I came to work here in Benton Harbor in 2007 as community relations manager at Michigan Works. I lived in the city of Benton Harbor,” Elders said.
Called her time at Michigan Works/Kinexus a great experience.
“I want to say how much I learned through that and how much they invested into my professional development. Working with the community, and working at a workforce development agency during a recession was very interesting and eye-opening,” Elders said. “I never intended to be here this long. When I moved here I had told myself, no less than two years, no more than five, then I would move along.”
At the end of five years, she moved to Kalamazoo and began working in media relations and public relations at Bronson Hospital.
“Somehow I had it in my head that if you stay somewhere too long it was somehow damaging to your career. And I was young and single, and thought I wanted to be in a bigger city or a different kind of community that had more of what I had in Marquette,” she said.
But while living in Benton Harbor, she had met John Cook, who would become her husband and, “We wanted to start a family. I realized after moving away and seeing all the investment happening here, it seems more and more like a great place to raise a family.”
Their daughter, Chloe, is now 6.
In 2014, Elders accepted a job as marketing coordinator for LMC and, within six months, worked her way up to her current role.
“I love what I do. I love the mission. I love the challenge of trying to figure out how to reach people. That’s probably one of the hardest elements of my job.”
She said it’s a challenge to figure out data and analytics and how to be relevant and engage an audience using various platforms.
“Another thing I love so much about my job is the people I work with. Being part of a creative team of writers and multi-media specialists and graphic designers, and being able to see what this team comes up with is so cool,” she said. “I’m just so humbled to be part of it and I’m so lucky to get to work with such a talented team that really cares about what they do. It’s a labor of love.”
When she’s not at work, Elders enjoys kayaking and spending time outdoors. She also wants to get back into volunteer work.
“When I was living in Benton Harbor I was on the board of the New Territory Arts Association, and that was when we were first starting the Art Hops. That was really cool, to see the arts district grow,” she said.
“People at first were reluctant to come to that part of town and over the years, to see it grow so much and to see the crowds of people and all the creative work that’s happening in that place is so cool.”
She said now that her daughter is a bit older, “I feel like I haven’t been as involved with extra curricular activities as much as I used to be, and that’s very important to me. I want to demonstrate that to my daughter, as well.”