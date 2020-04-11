Southwest Michigan businesses have spent the last couple of days combing through the new changes that were enacted under the governor’s extended executive order.
The stay-at-home extension, announced Thursday, is making several businesses subject to additional occupancy restrictions, including the requirement to shut down non-essential areas of the store.
The majority of stores don’t seem to be affected by the subtle additions, as most have already been implementing safety measures that were above and beyond the original executive order.
At Roger’s Foodland in St. Joseph, the grocery store previously mandated that staff wear face masks, added sneeze guards in front of cashiers and the store closed off aisles when stockers begin refilling shelves.
Zac Bernard, store director, said they began taking extra measures because the staff didn’t want to find out the hard way.
“It’s kind of business as usual. Well, about as usual as the last three weeks have been,” Bernard said. “We have checklists every half hour for cleaning registers, door handles and bathroom doors.”
Grocery stores and other retailers that sell food, medicine and other essentials are allowed to remain open during the stay-at-home order, although they’ll now be subject to additional occupancy restrictions. They are now required to shut down non-essential areas of the store like carpeting, furniture and garden centers.
Bernard said Roger’s hasn’t had to worry about that since they are predominantly a grocer.
He said the biggest problem their store has dealt with has been the limited supply for some items.
“We’re ordering big loads and getting little loads instead,” Bernard said. “We’re rationed groceries. It’s been like that for the last three weeks.”
Another change under the order, which many stores in the area have done, has been to establish markings to ensure there is 6 feet between customers waiting in line.
Larger stores are now expected to limit the number of people in the store at one time to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space.
The new restriction is different for smaller stores, which are expected to limit capacity to 25 percent of the total occupancy limits – including employees – under fire codes.
When it comes to customer counts, Bernard said Roger’s is well within its limitations.
“If you do the math, a lot of those stores are 100,000 square feet. That’s 400 people in the store at once, which is still a lot,” Bernard said. “We go by our total day customer count and then divide it outright. Two weeks ago, when it was a madhouse, it would have been different. Right now, we’re not even close to the governor’s limits.”
Garren Dent, manager at Village Do It Best Hardware in Berrien Springs, said the staff went over the newest iteration of the state’s restrictions Thursday night, and then again Friday morning.
Dent said if essential businesses that remained open have square footage under the 50,000-foot bar, then there won’t be too many changes.
“It doesn’t appear to have affected us as much,” he said. “We’re still able to be here and we’re following some of the other rules just for our protection, as well as the customers.”
The hardware store has adopted several customs that many grocery stores implemented in March, which was install a plexiglass barrier between customers and the cashier. They’ve also added 6-foot intervals for those looking to keep a safe distance while in the store.
As far as what is restricted for hardware stores to sell, Dent said they don’t have everything in certain sections that are not considered nonessential.
“Bigger stores have cut off certain departments. You can do that with lawn and garden sections,” Dent said. “There’s quite a bit of overlap. We’re not telling people what they can and cannot buy. We haven’t roped anything off.”
On Friday morning, Dent said they got a visit from the fire chief who had a brief discussion on the new state sanctions.
Dent said the hardware store is 15,000 square feet and has a 500-person max occupancy. Under the new limitations, the store could have up to 125 people inside – which Dent said is unlikely to happen.
The governor has also encouraged curbside pickups, which Village Do It Best Hardware is offering as an option.
“We’ve done it before, but hardly anyone asks us,” Dent said. “If you know what you want, we’ll take payment over the phone and have everything ready. We considered hiring someone full time to take those orders.”
Arthur Havlicek, president of the Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber, said he has some concerns with the extended order.
Michigan is one of at least 42 states that have a stay-at-home order in place for some or all of the state.
“Michigan needs to get back to work as soon as possible. No one is denying the need for safe social distance practices,” Havlicek said. “A lot of our businesses locally, we’re already doing these safe practices anyway. Tightening restrictions is going to make things harder to breathe.”
Havlicek’s biggest qualm is with the “ambiguity in the first order.” He said the expanded version was not the right move either.
One thing Havlicek would like to see is moving away from a “one-size-fits-all approach” from the state.
“Our chamber has the ability to advocate our legislative and elected leaders and we plan to ramp up our advocacy efforts here very quickly,” he said. “I understand the need for the stay-at-home guidelines. But I think we need to be more methodical on the restrictions we’re placing on people’s livelihoods.”