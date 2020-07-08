Berrien County gained another 13 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, bringing the county’s cumulative total to 779.
That’s a gain of 61 new cases since last Tuesday.
In addition, Berrien County gained 14 new recoveries Tuesday, bringing the total number of recovered to 652. No new deaths were reported.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 67 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating three COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday morning, one more than on Monday.
Van Buren County gained 10 cases Tuesday, bringing its total number of cases to 219. The county has 143 recoveries as of last week.
Cass County gained five new cases Tuesday, bringing its total up to 154. The county has 85 recoveries as of last week.
No new deaths were reported in either county.
Local COVID-19 numbers and information, including testing sites, are updated daily at www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, and at www.vbcassdhd.org/covid-19.