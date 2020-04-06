St. Joseph, MI (49085)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 49F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.