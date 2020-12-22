New COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decrease over the weekend in Berrien County.
The county recorded 133 new cases over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That’s compared to 260 new cases last weekend and 311 new cases the weekend before that.
The Berrien County Health Department did not update its COVID data dashboard by press time on Monday. Case numbers for Monday are according to state data.
COVID hospitalizations at Spectrum Health Lakeland dropped to just 45 on Saturday, then to 40 on Sunday and Monday. Hospitalizations haven’t been that low since early November. Last Monday, the hospital had reported having 66 COVID patients admitted.
Over Saturday and Sunday, Berrien County gained 356 recoveries and three deaths. This brought the county’s death toll to 149.
It also brought the number of active cases in the county down to about 3,079 as of Sunday. That’s compared to 3,781 last Sunday.
Van Buren County added three additional COVID-19 deaths over Saturday, Sunday and Monday. That brings the county’s death toll to 68. No deaths were added in Cass County.
Van Buren County recorded 86 new COVID-19 cases over the three-day period, while Cass County recorded 60. That’s down from last weekend when Van Buren County recorded 100 new cases and Cass recorded 82.
No school-related COVID-19 outbreaks were reported this week by the state in Berrien, Cass or Van Buren counties. This is the first week no outbreaks in all three counties have been reported since early October.
Long-term care facilities
COVID outbreaks at long-term care facilities also slowed last week, according to the state’s report on Monday.
Facilities with recent large outbreaks, like Royalton Manor in St. Joseph, saw just four new resident cases, seven new staff cases and four new resident deaths last week.
Riveridge Rehab and Health Center in Niles, which had been dealing with many resident cases, reported none this week, and just one new staff cases. It did, however, report nine new resident deaths.
Also reporting deaths, but no new cases was Graceway at Countryside in South Haven. It reported seven resident deaths and two staff cases.
The outbreak at Pine Ridge Rehab and Nursing Center in Stevensville slowed to just three new resident cases and five new staff cases, according to the state’s report.
The Timbers of Cass County in Dowagiac is still dealing with an outbreak, but it seems to have slowed, with 19 new resident cases being reported. Last week it had reported 32. It also had two resident deaths and 11 staff member cases.
A few other area facilities reported new cases in residents and staff this week. View the whole report at michigan.gov/coronavirus.