Three area organizations are joining forces in hopes of increasing COVID-19 vaccination rates in Southwest Michigan.
The Berrien County Health Department, United Way of Southwest Michigan and Van Buren/Cass District Health Department are currently recruiting “vaccine champions” to educate communities on the importance of the vaccine. The effort is being done to increase uptake in individuals who are vaccine hesitant and vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission and infection, according to a joint news release.
The champions, individuals and nonprofits will get training and tools on effective outreach tactics, assistance in identifying areas with lower vaccine confidence, and monthly stipends or mini-grant awards to increase their capacity.
They will open conversations about the COVID-19 vaccines through activities like door-to-door outreach, sharing vaccine information within circles of influence, in-person and on social media, drive friends to vaccination appointments, or help coordinate and host a vaccine clinic.
“There are many benefits to working collectively towards a common goal across the tri-county area and we hope having a shared message and aligned outreach will increase the effectiveness of our message,” Danielle Persky, health officer for the VBCDHD said in the news release.
This initiative is being paid for in part by a $46,000 grant from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund through the Michigan Association of Local Public Health, The Herald-Palladium reported in June.
There was a requirement in the grant that 80 percent of it go to a community partner as part of the work plan, BCHD officials said in June. The UWSM was chosen because of its ability to recruit volunteers for various other area organizations.
As of Monday, 53.7 percent of Berrien County’s population (12 and up) had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. In Van Buren County, that figure is at 56.5 percent, and in Cass County, 37.7 percent.
“While we’ve made incredible progress in decreasing COVID-19 transmission in our area, due to the protective effects of the vaccines, we know we must continue our efforts to build greater community-wide protection against the virus,” said Courtney Davis, acting health officer for the BCHD. “This initiative will help us increase vaccination rates as well as slow the spread of health misinformation that causes confusion, harms people’s health, and undermines public health efforts.”
Individuals and nonprofits who are interested in participating as a vaccine champion can complete an online application at volunteer.uwsm.org or call 932-3566.
Applications are being accepted until Aug. 9, and champions identified will be asked to attend a training offered in mid-August.
For more information, visit volunteer.uwsm.org.