BENTON TOWNSHIP — As more parts of the state open up, staying safe and keeping others safe is all about minimizing your risk and getting tested if you have symptoms, local health officials reported Friday.
“We’re all trying to adapt to this new normal. We’re all trying to figure this out together,” Nicki Britten, health officer for the Berrien County Health Department (BCHD), during the department’s weekly news conference.
Social distancing, hand washing and wearing masks are still all recommended when around people outside your household.
“Thinking through that social distance and the number of people. Gatherings of up to 100 are allowed outside, is it right for your event? There are things you still need to be thinking through,” Britten said.
Older people and people with underlying health conditions are still encouraged to stay home.
Sick people are encouraged to stay home, consider their symptoms, then seriously consider getting a COVID-19 test. Anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, or shortness of breath should definitely seek testing.
To get a diagnostic COVID-19 test, call your doctor to arrange a test or contact a testing site: Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph, 833-559-0659; InterCare in Benton Harbor and Bangor, 855-869-6900; Rite Aid in Bridgman, www.riteaid.com; Walmart in Benton Township, www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com; Bronson Lakeview Family Care in Paw Paw, 341-7788; or Ascension Lee Medical Group in Dowagiac, 782-1500. Pre-screening and appointments are required at all testing sites, but not all require a doctor’s order.
Britten said the good news is that the local COVID-19 data trends all are looking good.
“We’re pretty encouraged by what we’re seeing,” she said.
The BCHD announced this week it would start moving from daily to weekly updates on its social media pages.
Britten said day-to-day numbers will still be updated on the department’s data dashboard, www.bchdmi.org/COVID19, but that the weekly trends provide more information and more context for what’s going on.
“As we open things back up at the health department and staff are being pulled in all directions, it’s most efficient to do it this way,” she said.
Spectrum Health Lakeland President Loren Hamel reported Friday that the hospital system is starting to loosen up its visiting requirements.
“And if you have health care needs, it’s time for you to care for those needs,” he said. “You can postpone it for a week or a month, but not any longer or you could suffer. If you have questions, pick up the phone and we’ll offer guidance.”
In addition, Hamel reported that the hospital has conducted 250 COVID-19 antibody tests so far.
Anyone who had coronavirus-like symptoms who wasn’t tested for the virus, or anyone who may have come into contact with someone who had COVID-19 but was asymptomatic, can get a test.
To get an antibody test, call your doctor to have them order a test, then set up an appointment with Spectrum Health Lakeland by calling 556-2810.
Britten, Hamel and Berrien County Undersheriff Chuck Heit also took a moment during the news conference to condemn the actions of the police officers that caused George Floyd’s death last week in Minneapolis.
“In public health, we need to keep asking, “Why is this happening?” Britten said.
Count updates
Berrien County recorded just one new COVID-19 case Friday. It’s been a couple of months since the county recorded just one new case in a day.
In addition Friday, the county added four recoveries.
With 536 total recoveries and 53 deaths, the county now has about 58 active COVID-19 cases.
Last Friday, the county listed 92 active cases.
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating seven COVID-19 patients as of Friday morning, three less than on Thursday.
Berrien and Van Buren counties are both showing about 6 percent of its COVID-19 tests coming back positive, while in Cass County about 3 percent of tests are coming back positive.
The Van Buren Cass District Health Department released its weekly number of recovered COVID-19 patients Friday. Van Buren now has 90 people recovered, 11 more than last week, while Cass has 41 recovered, six more than last week.
Neither county has reported a death in the last week. Van Buren has recorded six deaths and Cass has three.
Van Buren county added one case Friday, and Cass added three.
With deaths and recoveries, Van Buren County now has about 55 active cases, four more than last Friday.
Cass County now has about 44 active cases, two more than last Friday.