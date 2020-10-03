BENTON TOWNSHIP — Local health officials want to remind people that not even a president is immune from COVID-19 in light of President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis Friday.
“As we have seen in so many cases over the last half year, COVID-19 is a serious and infectious virus that can affect anyone – not even a president is immune,” Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) officials wrote in a statement Friday. “Our best wishes for a swift recovery go out to President Trump and the First Lady as they are isolated after their COVID-19 diagnosis.”
The health department noted that greater access to COVID-19 testing has the ability to help identify cases early, allowing for quicker isolations and quarantines to cut off the chain of viral transmission.
“But, more importantly, we must all continue doing our part to reduce the risk of ever getting. Wearing masks, social distancing, and staying home when feeling symptoms of illness are the effective prevention steps that everyone should continue taking while we are still in a pandemic,” officials wrote.
Berrien COVID update
Berrien County’s percent positivity rate remained below 3 percent this week, while the county recorded 71 new COVID-19 cases and 75 new recoveries. The previous week the county added 79 new cases and 59 new recoveries.
COVID-19 hospitalizations rose this week, but the BCHD reported in its weekly COVID-19 update that ebbs and flows in hospital admissions are expected at this point in the pandemic and that the “healthcare capacity remains strong.”
Spectrum Health Lakeland was treating 14 COVID-19 patients Friday morning. That’s up from six last Friday and two the Friday before that.
One COVID-19 death was recorded this week in a review of death certificates. No information is available about when this person died during the pandemic.
With deaths and recoveries, the county is at about 95 active COVID-19 cases. Last Friday, the county had about 100 and the Friday before that, about 82.
In total, Berrien County has now had 1,742 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 1,573 recoveries, 74 deaths and 265 probable cases. That’s an addition of one probable case over last Friday.
The BCHD reported that it’s been working closely with the area school districts that have experienced COVID-19 cases.
“So far there have been very few positive cases in school students or staff. The majority of the people excluded from school due to quarantine had an exposure to a COVID-19 positive person outside of the school setting,” the health department wrote.
Van Buren/Cass
Cass County saw a 2 percent rise in its COVID-19 testing positivity rate this week, from 6 percent to 8 percent, as of Monday.
Though the increase in positivity, the county saw a slight decline in new COVID-19 cases after two weeks of large increases, so there is evidence the percent positivity rate may decrease in the next few days.
The county added 41 new COVID-19 cases this week compared to 57 the two weeks prior.
In addition, the county added 21 new recoveries over last Friday. The previous week the county added 20 recoveries.
Cass and Van Buren counties each recorded a new COVID-19 death this week.
In total, Cass County has had 17 deaths, 568 cases and 385 recoveries.
Van Buren County’s percent positivity rate was 2.8 percent on Monday, keeping with its trend of hovering around 3 percent.
The county added 33 new COVID-19 cases this week. The previous week the county added 21.
Van Buren County added 41 recoveries over last week. The previous week the county added 42.
In total, the county has had 16 deaths, 700 cases and 574 recoveries.