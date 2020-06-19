As hotel bookings are increasing once again, travelers who check back in will have a much different stay prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and plexiglass are sprinkled throughout lobbies, elevators and guest rooms. As a result, many hotels are seeing an increase in guests – whether that be last-minute bookings or ones made online in advance.
Rita Downey, general manager for The Boulevard Inn & Bistro, said they’ve seen their occupancy numbers increasing since reopening in mid-May.
“With various states reopening, a lot of customers will call and ask for our protocols,” Downey said. “It’s more last-minute travel and weather-related bookings for us. One day our numbers for the weekend could double because the weather is nice.”
Downey said the majority of their guests come from Indianapolis, Chicago and other portions of the state. She said there haven’t been too many guests from outside the region, as experts predict less air travel this summer.
Spending on hotels and travel hurt by social distancing remains low, but appears to be picking up. The number of travelers passing through Transportation Security Administration security screening checkpoints fell to 87,534 on April 14 – 96 percent below the same day a year earlier.
But by May 24, the figure had more than tripled to 267,451, although that is still down 87 percent from the same day a year earlier.
Due to state restrictions put in place through Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reopening phases, hotels cannot exceed 50 percent occupancy.
That hits hotels in Southwest Michigan hard because they thrive in the summer due to tourists flocking to the region.
Millicent Huminsky, executive director of the Southwestern Michigan Tourist Council, was taking part in weekly meetings with hotel representatives during the quarantine to get an idea of how every chain was adapting to the coronavirus.
“Some are saying their phones are ringing off the hook. Some are getting a lot of last-minute, walk-in traffic. This is a new learning curve for us,” she said. “But I feel like we live in paradise and people will still vacation here. We’ve got a lot to offer folks. I’m very optimistic.”
From her conversations during those meetings, Huminsky said customers and staff appear to be social distancing and taking in other precautions.
Downey said Boulevard Inn staff members underwent COVID-19 training after the hotel reopened.
The hotel discontinued housekeeping services during multi-night reservations, put a stop to its breakfast buffet and closed its fitness center until further notice.
In addition to placing hand sanitizer locations throughout high-contact areas, the Boulevard Inn’s staff has mandatory temperature checks prior to beginning every shift. Staff members are also required to wear masks during all of their shifts.
During the early stages of the pandemic, Huminsky said some hotels ranged from single digits to 20 percent occupancy rates. However, she said it’s looking better for June.
Frank Beltran, manager at Candlewood Suites in Stevensville, said they remained open during the three-month quarantine as a lot of essential workers needed a place to stay. This worked for Candlewood Suites, as it is considered an extended-stay hotel.
“We began to realize that we have to take our own measures. Corporate was being proactive, but internally, we took these measures early on,” Beltran said. “The mentality in the beginning was that this would be temporary. But now they are considered brand-standard to have these safety measures in place.”
Looking at the industry numbers, Beltran said a lot of hotels were hovering at a 14-15 percent occupancy rate. That number fell toward the 10 percent range in mid-March once all travel stopped.
Because Candlewood Suites is an extended-stay hotel, Beltran said they’ve remained at the 45 to 50 percent range for occupancy.
“Trying to look at that crystal ball in the tourist season is hard. We know a large chunk of weddings and youth sports leagues were canceled. On top of that, we lost the Senior PGA (Championship),” Beltran said. “We know it’s not going to be the typical summer. We expect revenue to be down compared to prior years, but it’s been encouraging to still see a decent amount of guests.”