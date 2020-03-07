Tommy Richards, 49, reacts as his sister, Kenosha Sharp, testifies during his hearing before Judge Angela Pasula at the Berrien County Courthouse on Sept. 10, 2019. Richards was 17 when he raped and killed 10-year-old Shimika Hicks of Benton Harbor in 1987. He was handed the mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole. The U.S. Supreme Court has since ruled that the mandatory life without parole sentence for juveniles is unconstitutional. A Berrien judge, however, has recently ruled that Richards should not be allowed a chance at release – a rarity in these types of cases.