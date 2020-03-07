ST. JOSEPH — Tommy Richards was 17 when a prison cell became his permanent home.
Richards, now 49, recently became the first juvenile offender from Berrien County to be re-sentenced to life without parole.
In fighting for that sentence, Jeffrey Taylor, chief trial attorney in the Berrien County Prosecutor’s Office, said Richards showed no true remorse, had misconduct tickets in prison, and in a recorded phone call from prison told his girlfriend he was “going to say what I have to say to get out.”
Taylor said Richards had taken no responsibility for the rape and murder of 10-year-old Shimika Hicks in April 1987.
“This, if not the worst, is one of the worst crimes ever committed in Berrien County,” Taylor told Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula before she handed down the renewed sentence of life without parole.
Sofia Nelson from the State Appellate Defender’s Office argued that the 49-year-old Tommy Richards is “remorseful, religious, family-oriented and non-violent.”
But Pasula, in passing sentence, said she did not believe his remorse was genuine or that he had truly taken responsibility for what he had done. She referred to the recorded phone conversation in which Richards, from prison, told his girlfriend, “We have to push all the right buttons and pull all the right levers.”
In Michigan, up until recently, anyone convicted of first-degree or felony murder, including a juvenile who was tried as an adult, faced an automatic, mandatory sentence of life without parole.
But the U.S. Supreme Court, in the 2012 case of Miller vs. Alabama, ruled that mandatory, automatic life without parole for a juvenile is unconstitutional. The remedy is for a judge to have the discretion to sentence to life without parole or some term of years.
The ruling was applicable to Dakota Eliason and Daquarius Stewart, who were included because their cases were pending appeal. Eliason was 14 when he shot and killed his grandfather in Buchanan, and Stewart was 17 when he killed a man outside a convenience store in Benton Harbor. Eliason was re-sentenced last June by now-retired Judge Scott Schofield to 35 to 60 years, with credit for time served. He will be eligible for parole when he is 51.
Stewart’s case is still pending.
In 2016, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the Miller decision retroactive, so Berrien County had to dust off its remaining 10 juvie-lifer cases for review. Prosecutors could file a motion for a Miller hearing, in which the prosecution could fight for a sentence of life without parole while defense lawyers could argue for a term of years.
Berrien County Prosecutor Michael Sepic filed Miller motions in all 12 cases in Berrien, but in May 2017 withdrew the motion in the case of Bobby Griffin. He was 17 when, in October 1967, he killed Minnie Peaples. Griffin, who is now a free man at age 69, had served nearly 50 years.
“Based on the factors in the Miller case, my office could not reasonably argue for a continued sentence of life without parole,” Sepic said.
Sepic also withdrew his motion for life without parole in the cases of David Clayton and Leonard Williams, who have both since been sentenced to a term of years.
But in the case of Tommy Richards, “we fought for life without parole.” And that is what Richards got when he was re-sentenced recently by Berrien County Trial Court Judge Angela Pasula. Richards, at age 17, raped and killed a 10-year-old girl and dumped her body among trash in a vacant lot in Benton Harbor.
In Berrien County since 1980 there have been 36 juveniles who were charged with either first-degree premeditated murder, open murder or felony murder, all of which carried the mandatory penalty of life without parole. Sepic said of those 36, 12 were convicted of first-degree murder, 24 were found guilty or pleaded guilty to lesser charges, or the charges were dismissed.
Over the years, Sepic said, there have been a number of juveniles who have committed first-degree murder but who, because of the facts of the case and their circumstances, have been offered plea deals to lesser offenses. He said that in Berrien County, the harshest penalty in Michigan, life without parole, “has been reserved for some of the most heinous murders.”
There are 360 people across Michigan who were 17 or younger when they were sentenced to life without parole, according to Sofia Nelson from the State Appellate Defender Office. She has handled most of the cases in Berrien County so far, including Richards’ case.
Sepic said there are several factors a judge must consider at a re-sentencing hearing. Besides the facts of the case and the inmate’s involvement, the court must consider the person’s history as a youth, including family history, prior criminal involvement, mental health issues, school history and general relative maturity of the inmate as a youth. Conduct in prison since the original sentencing can also be considered.
The cases are to be heard by the original judge or his or her successor.
In the Miller case, the Supreme Court ruled that to be sentenced to life without parole, a juvenile must be irreparably corrupt, unable to be rehabilitated.
Taylor pointed out that Richards was caught in March 2019 having sex with his visiting girlfriend inside the prison, which is prohibited. He said that was an indication that he cannot control his impulses and is not rehabilitated.
Kimberly Thomas, a professor at the University of Michigan Law School, has written a brief on behalf of the Criminal Defense Attorneys of Michigan, to be used in appeals of juvenile-lifer cases.
In it, she states that Michigan is a world leader in having the most children serving life without parole. She says there are vast differences in how prosecutors and judges in Michigan are interpreting the new law, and is asking the Michigan Supreme Court to provide uniform procedural guidance for the courts so that people who were sentenced to life without parole as juveniles all are given the same opportunity.
When the Miller case was decided in 2012, 28 states had mandatory life without parole and more than 2,500 people were serving that sentence for homicides committed when they were 17 or younger.
Pennsylvania had the highest number of juvenile-lifers, more than 500, and Michigan was second with 360.
Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Michigan accounted for two-thirds of juvenile-lifers in the nation, Thomas said.
As of January, 28 states either ban or have no one serving juvenile life without parole.
Of the 521 identified juvenile lifers in Pennsylvania, 454 have been resentenced, and as of January, 221 had been released from custody.
But, Thomas says, the new law is being applied differently in Michigan than in other states, and the life without parole sentence does not fall evenly on all defendants.
She said the Oakland County prosecutor is seeking life without parole for 44 of 49 juvenile lifers.
Sepic originally filed motions in all of Berrien County’s 12 cases, but later withdrew four, and those defendants have been re-sentenced.
Thomas says there is no significant public safety risk to releasing juvenile lifers because the parole board will have evaluated whether they can be safely returned to society.
Thomas and Nelson believe it is fiscally irresponsible to incarcerate youths beyond the point at which it serves any legitimate purpose.
Further, Nelson said, it is costing the state $20,000 to $30,000 per case for lawyers to fight for a juvenile in a Miller hearing.
“It’s not going at all as we expected,” Nelson said. “Prosecutors in Michigan have sought life without parole in an extraordinary number of cases, when we expected it would be in very rare cases. I didn’t expect it to be fought this hard. I think it goes against the spirit of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision.”
The brief written by Thomas goes as far as to say that some courts in Michigan are operating in violation of the Miller decision, the Eighth Amendment and Due Process rights. It asks the Michigan Supreme Court to consider an automatic appeal of any re-sentence of life without parole for a juvenile lifer.