ST. JOSEPH — Due to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, many local businesses have had to suspend in-person operations.
Restaurants are limited to takeout and delivery sales, many retail stores are closed and many small businesses are not able to work remotely.
For many businesses, the risk of not re-opening increases with each loss-of-income day as the COVID-19 shutdown continues.
Barry Conybeare, owner of Conybeare Law Office, said the federal and state governments are attempting to help businesses during this extremely difficult time.
“But many of us are increasingly concerned that government financial aid will not come fast enough or provide adequate support to ensure that our valued local businesses can re-open after the COVID-19 executive order ends," he said in a news release.
Those with commercial property insurance may have coverage for losses due to business interruption. Conybeare said businesses could have coverage based on the inability to operate due to civil authority (such as government directives to close) and property damage due to contamination.
Based on their policy, he said local businesses could file a loss of income and other claims.
Conybeare said insurance compensation is not a for-sure solution. Commercial insurance policies are complicated contracts and insurance companies are denying business income loss claims across the board at this time.
“However, there are sound arguments why insurance companies should pay business insureds for some of their income losses, property damages and the extra expenses incurred along the way," he said. "Our attorneys are ready to evaluate these policies and will strive to get area businesses the compensation they are due.”
Conybeare Law Office is encouraging Southwest Michigan businesses contact them to review their commercial property insurance policies and evaluate whether they should file claims.
“This is an urgent time for local businesses to protect their rights in the face of the pandemic and its aftermath," Conybeare said.