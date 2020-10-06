BENTON TOWNSHIP — Prior to a new emergency order issued Monday afternoon by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), local health departments around the state had started issuing their own mask orders and COVID-19 prevention policies.
Such orders were issued after the Michigan Supreme Court ruling came down on Friday that invalidated many of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders relating to COVID-19.
Berrien County officials were in the process of considering the matter when the MDHHS order was announced.
The Berrien County Health Department (BCHD) released a statement earlier Monday saying that local officials were continuing to interpret the rulings and establish the best course of action to protect the health of the public.
“At this time, the BCHD is in consultation with the Berrien County legal counsel, the board of health, board of commissioners, the Michigan Association of Public Health, and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to determine next steps for Berrien County,” officials wrote.
The local health orders around the state were being done under a 1978 law that says the local health officer has broad and flexible powers to issue emergency orders needed to protect the public’s health during an epidemic.
Regardless of where the state ultimately falls on the issue, local officials reminded residents that masks are likely going to still be required at many locations.
“Private businesses and the public sector have the authority, right, and responsibility to require masks and other policies to assure the safety and health of their staff, customers, and clients,” according to the BCHD.
The BCHD said later Monday that it will review the new MDHHS order and “assess the need to fill any potential gaps locally this week.”
BCHD Health Officer Nicki Britten said Monday that the vigilant actions of Berrien County residents have put the county in a favorable position with a controlled spread of COVID-19.
“We are working hard to keep our students in school, keep our businesses and government open, and make progress in our economic recovery,” Britten added. “The last thing we want to see is our success unravel, schools close for in-person learning, and see cases and deaths increase.”
The BCHD said it will continue to promote prevention strategies to lessen the local impact of COVID-19 until there is a vaccine and effective treatment to prevent further spread.
The regular meeting of the Berrien County Board of Health is at 8 a.m. Wednesday. It will be available to watch live, and afterward, on the Berrien County Health Department YouTube Channel.
General questions about COVID-19 can be directed to the BCHD COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-815-5485, or at publichealth@bchdmi.org. More information also can be found at www.bchdmi.org.
Van Buren County hoax
The Van Buren County Clerk’s office issued a news release Monday detailing a false statement that someone had circulated on social media, relating to the state’s mask requirement.
The perpetrator of the hoax claimed to have a copy of a response by the county clerk, supposedly answering a Freedom of Information Act request. The fake response said any business trying to enforce a mask mandate “would be (in) direct contempt to the Michigan Supreme Court and (it) would result in fines or imprisonment.”
That is simply not true, according to Clerk Suzie Roehm, who added that the matter had been turned over to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department for investigation.