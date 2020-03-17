ST. JOSEPH — Area bar and restaurant owners say they will find a way to continue to serve their customers during the forced shut-down of their businesses. They also hope to somehow pay their employees.
“This will have a huge impact on our revenues. We employ about 50 people and we’re concerned about their financial situation,” said Tim Vanliere, one of the owners of Coach’s Bar & Grill in Stevensville. “It’s going to hit places we’re not aware of. We’re going to try to pay everyone.”
In a continued effort to control the spread of COVID-19, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday ordered the closing of all restaurants and bars across the state, limiting them to carry-out and delivery through the end of March.
“I’d like to think it’s an over-reaction, but I understand why they’re doing it,” Vanliere said. “They’re trying to control the spread.”
He said Coach’s will try to continue its pick-up service and is making a plan to start delivering food.
“So if the community supports us, it won’t be as big a hardship. We had people coming in today for their last restaurant meal,” he said. “The bar was busy. A lot of people are not working, and I think people were doing late lunches.”
Vanliere said his immediate goal is to generate enough revenue to pay employees.
“We probably won’t make any money. But our staff is important to us. We’d like to continue to keep workers busy and pay them. As management, though, we’ve put out the word, stay home if you’re not feeling well.”
Bars and restaurants aren’t the only businesses closing down. The Four Winds Casinos announced Monday it was closing all four of its casino locations (New Buffalo, Hartford, Dowagiac and South Bend) until March 30, and it has postponed upcoming performances, including Little River Band, Melissa Ethridge and Aaron Lewis. The casinos were to close early Tuesday morning. More information is available at www.pokagonband-nsn.gov and www.fourwindscasino.com.
Company officials said Four Winds employees will be compensated during the closure.
The governor’s order also includes theaters. Celebration Cinema in Benton Township is now closed until further notice. Online purchases will be automatically refunded and guests who bought tickets in person will receive a readmit pass. For more information, call 934-7469.
In St. Joseph, Brian Maynard, who with his wife Barbara owns Forte Coffee, said the situation is especially challenging for a young business such as theirs, which opened about 14 months ago.
“But I think people come first. Obviously this is something that’s unprecedented in any of our lifetimes. I trust this is the right thing to do. Things will have to be sorted out,” Maynard said. “Public safety is paramount, and we’ll figure out the business ramifications later. Will it harm us financially? Absolutely. Our business was getting on track, and had continued to pick up. We’re optimistic we’ll get past this as a business and a community.”
He said the vast majority of customers have been very supportive, with some having re-loaded their prepaid cards with $100, helping with immediate cash flow.
“We’ll still be open for carry-out, so people can call (769-0050) and we’ll have orders ready. And we’re still open to sell bagged coffee.”
Maynard said he and his wife have talked and want to find a way to make whole their seven employees.
“There are various legislative measures being talked about that will provide some manner of relief. Several employees told me today they’d be willing to be here even if we couldn’t pay them. That’s how dedicated our staff is,” he said.
Kathy Thornton, owner of Thornton’s Home Town Cafe, said the popular eatery in St. Joseph will offer curbside takeout service in addition to DoorDash delivery. She said customers can call in an order, pay with their credit or debit card, pull up to the back door or one of the front parking spots and a worker will bring the order out when notified by phone of the customer’s arrival.
The curbside takeout is available regular hours 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. by calling 983-0932.
Thornton said many of her customers are regulars.
“I think it’s a very unfortunate circumstance that we’ve been subjected to a virus that could cause so much havoc in our nation. It’s nobody’s fault. At first it was March 31 but now (the governor) is not committing to an end date. We just don’t know, so I get that. This is uncharted territory, that’s the scary part,” she said.
Thornton said she has eight employees, and will keep one staff member a day working for the takeout orders.
“Then we’ll see how it goes. If I don’t have income, I can’t pay people. All the restaurants and bars are in the same situation I am,” she said. “There’s nothing we can do but pray.”