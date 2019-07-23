A champion for Benton Harbor schools

BENTON HARBOR — Growing up in Benton Harbor in the 1950s and early 1960s was pretty idyllic, said Stephen Mitchell, 71, president of Benton Harbor Area Schools.
"During the '60s, it was a great time. It really was," said Mitchell, the youngest of eight children. "We grew up on North McCord Street. It was very diverse during that time. ... Everyone played together. Got along. Neighbors knew neighbors. That sort of thing. It was a great time. Downtown was bustling. I have some great memories."
After graduating from Benton Harbor High School in 1966, he signed on for four years with the Pittsburgh Pirates to play professional baseball during the summer and go to college during the school year.
Mitchell said he didn't realize how lucky he was to grow up in an integrated community until he arrived in Gastonia, N.C., to play with the minor league team the Pirates assigned him to.
"When I got off the bus, there was a Ku Klux Klan march in downtown Gastonia," he said. "... Being 18 years old in that type of environment just blew me away. We had always read about it, but seeing it first hand was something to see."
He said the KKK held monthly marches in Gastonia.
"It was city parade day," he said. "It was a given that this was going to happen. They barbecued, had games for the kids, all that stuff."
For white kids, that is. He said laws in the South involved more than separate drinking fountains and bathrooms.
"We had our own community and were expected to abide in our own community," he said. "The black people had their side of town. White people had the rest."
He said the black side of town had its own restaurants, bars and grocery stores.
"It was not a situation where you could mix and go anywhere you wanted to," he said. "It was that separate but equal mentality. ... I've lived it. Everything you're heard is true."
He said black ballplayers had to find rooms on the black side of town, while white players were housed in mobile homes.
'Shock therapy'
Going from integrated Benton Harbor to segregated Gastonia was "shock therapy," he said.
"I quickly learned that baseball was not a game anymore. It was a profession," he said. "And I couldn't take the segregation that I ran into. I was very unhappy."
Although he was signed on for four years, he said he dropped out after two.
"I found out that going from high school to professional sports was quite a jump, and I wasn't ready mentally for what I found when I went South," he said.
He said there are many benefits from growing up in an integrated community.
"You grow as a person knowing the other side," he said.
But today, he said, Benton Harbor students don't have the experience because most of them are black.
"Kids growing up in Benton Harbor don't know about the values of the other race," he said. "There's kids here who have never been outside the city limits."
BHAS formed
He said he remembers when voters approved in 1965, merging the Benton Harbor school district with 15 surrounding districts.
"When we consolidated in '65, the ratios were about 70-30, white versus black," he said.
Mitchell said he didn't return to Benton Harbor right away after graduating from college. He and his wife were living in Ann Arbor in 1974 when his brother, Dwight "Pete" Mitchell, told him Benton Harbor Area Schools was starting a security division and asked if he wanted to return home.
He said he moved to Benton Harbor to be the director of security for the school district. In 1988, he was promoted to director of operations and facilities, where he stayed until retiring in 2008.
Then, in January 2015, he was appointed to the Benton Harbor school board to fill a vacant position. He ran unopposed for the seat in 2016.
"The school district has pretty much been my whole life," he said.
He said when his term expires in 2020, he's uncertain if he will run again.
"I'm at the point in my life where all the meetings and all the responsibilities are getting to be a little much," said Mitchell, who has seven grandchildren, most living locally. "We'll see."
What is his favorite memory of growing up in Benton Harbor? Being involved in sports.
"I was an athlete most of my life," he said. "Playing on the Benton Harbor Little League was an honor back then. We had some great teams. More importantly, probably, the kids that I grew up with, we're still in contact with each other even today. But we started out as 6-year-olds."
Mitchell started playing baseball in the Fairplain Peanut League when he was 8 years old. He went all the way through Little League and the Babe Ruth League before hitting high school, where he played second and third base.
Championship team
He said he was on the state championship basketball team in 1965 as a junior.
"Basketball to me was more of a stay-in-shape sport for football and baseball," he said. "Those were my two main areas of play."
He said it was an honor to be on the championship basketball team, even if it wasn't his main sport.
He was vice president of the school board when the team won state again in 2018. He said watching the team win the championship brought back lots of memories.
"I can imagine how awesome it was to our student-athletes to play, and traveling to the different communities to play, and the support you get from the community," he said. "That's just a great experience that they'll remember the rest of their lives."
In some ways, he said it was like reliving when he was on the winning team all those decades ago.
"Riding the fire truck into town. The gym being packed with supporters. It's a great feeling," he said.
He said growing up, his father made sure he knew that nothing in life is free.
"We have to work for what you want," he said. "That's why I'm still working today three days a week at Signature Toyota. You have to keep active."
One of the problems he sees with education today is the constantly changing leadership at the top.
"History has taught me that stability is the key in educating kids," he said. "When I was in school, the superintendent that we had was there from elementary through high school. Alfred Johnson. Never saw the man, but he was there."
But now, superintendents tend to last an average of three years.
"We don't have that luxury to have a stabilized leadership team," he said. "I see that as a negative. Every time you change, a new person comes in with their way of doing things. Their ideas. The changes they want to make. Teachers could never be who they are because they were getting changed in the way they educated kids."
