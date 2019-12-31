A district on the brink

BENTON HARBOR — It took pride and passion – not a fist – to stop state officials from forcing Benton Harbor High School to be closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year, Benton Harbor school board President Joseph Taylor said.
“With a fist, you can never win,” he said.
State officials announced on May 24 that board trustees had until June 7 to approve the state’s proposal to suspend operations at the high school and an alternative high school, or the entire district could be dissolved or chartered.
The district of just under 2,000 students got a lot of statewide attention after that. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer defended the state’s plan at a town hall meeting in Benton Harbor on June 5, citing the district’s high debt of $18.4 million and persistently low student test scores on state standardized tests as the reason.
This is where pride and passion came into play, as the overwhelming majority of people in the crowd of more than 200 told Whitmer that closing the high school would devastate the community.
Whitmer gave trustees an extra week – until June 14 – to present her with a viable alternative plan. This gave way to more than two months of often tense negotiations between the school district and state.
Do over
On Aug. 16, state officials hit the “reset button,” proposing that a community advisory committee be established to look into how the district can move forward.
Thus the Benton Harbor Community Engagement Advisory Committee was created with the task of putting together an assessment of the school district by the end of January, and creating a viable operating plan by the end of March.
Taylor said board trustees learned many lessons from their dealings with the state since 2014, which helped them save the high school. The district came under state control through a consent agreement in September 2014 for its high debt, a partnership agreement in April 2017 for students’ persistently low test scores on standardized tests, and a cooperative agreement in June 2018 that replaced the partnership agreement and put a CEO in charge of the district.
Taylor said state officials forced trustees to take these actions, which many of them disagreed with. But because the negotiations were done in closed session, the public never really knew what was happening.
This time he said trustees decided to let the community know about their opposition to the state’s plan.
“That’s why we’re here today because we said, ‘Enough’s enough. It’s time for us to stand for what’s right and stand for independence from the state of Michigan,’” Taylor said.
Taylor started attending State Board of Education meetings, along with calling people to let them know what was happening.
By going public, the district gained supporters from around the state.
“Those people (whose school districts) got closed in the past came to support us and say, ‘Hey, you’re not alone. We support you,’” he said.
Local control regained
None of the previous agreements are still active. The last one, the cooperative agreement, went away June 30 due to changes in Michigan law that were enacted during the 2018 lame duck legislative session. Trustees took back local control on July 1.
Taylor wasn’t the only one going public. Benton Harbor Mayor Marcus Muhammad posted on his Facebook page the day before the May 24 announcement that he can’t “in any shape form or fashion support the dissolution of Benton Harbor High School.”
Muhammad later held news conferences and even traveled to Lansing to fight for the school district.
“As the mayor of the city and an alumni of Benton Harbor High School and a product of Benton Harbor Area Schools, there was a personal interest,” he said. “... What good is it to have a city if you have no school? The mayor is not the future. The children are the future.”
Whitmer’s role
Taylor said he’s not mad at Whitmer.
“I think that initially she got the wrong data from her cohorts and so she tried to come in to help,” he said. “And I think that when she realized she needed to step back and allow a greater process to be driven, she did that. ... Even though it started out bad, we can end on a good note if all parties are at the table and dialoguing for what’s in the best interests of students.”
Muhammad agrees.
“I presume positive intentions were (Whitmer’s) motivation in her attempt to ‘rock the boat’ or by threatening a shut down, to stimulate serious conversation about improvement,” he said. “... I think it would be wise for all parties to take a pause and really look at realistic expectations and from that begin to set benchmarks and goals that are attainable.”
Taylor said he’s confident that a plan will be put in place to make the district not just survive, but thrive.
“At the end of the day, we’re working on a ... resolution that will ultimately help save Benton Harbor Area Schools,” Taylor said.
Taylor didn’t start 2019 as the school board president. In fact, his term expired on Dec. 31, 2018, meaning the new year started with him not on the board at all.
On Jan. 15, he was appointed to an open seat and was elected as vice president, a position he kept until Sept. 17, when then-President Stephen Mitchell died at the age of 71.
“When you lose a person you’ve been working with for several years, it hits you right in the gut, on top of everything else that happened to us,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we still have to persevere and pursue our mission of independence from state control and dependance on the board of education to create that utopia that our district needs.”
Why did he return?
“I came back to the district to help save the district,” he said. “... I knew something was wrong.”
