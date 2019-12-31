BENTON TOWNSHIP — Lake Michigan College President Trevor Kubtazke is sure of one thing, as another year winds down – the biggest signs of progress aren’t always the most obvious.
“On a weekly basis, we get a call from a nonprofit or an organization who has an idea,” Kubatzke said. “Nine times out of 10 we can partner with them and expand on what they want to do, or provide them resources. The relevancy and connection to our community is what LMC is all about.”
Staying relevant starts with the idea of working toward common goals, and implementing them consistently, according to Kubatzke, who has led LMC since April 2017.
“We’re all in this together, and every experience that a person has on our campus, we hope, leads to another experience. It may lead to a class, it may lead to a show at (the) Mendel (Center), it may lead to explore the Wine and Viticulture Center,” he said.
LMC’s efforts also aren’t going unnoticed by the world at large, as it learned in September when the Hanson Technology Center earned a national design award from the 2019 American School & University Educational Interiors Showcase.
“The thought that went into that building is what won its award. It’s an open space for students to experience different trades without having to move buildings,” Kubatzke said.
Napier Avenue renovations
If bricks and mortar were the only benchmark, LMC already enjoyed a banner year – one that focused on a $33 million upgrade of its main campus building on Napier Avenue in Benton Township.
The project focused on renovating two lecture halls and 50 classrooms, as well as additional learning space, a new career and service center, plus an update of the main building’s 40-plus-year-old heating and cooling system.
The college raised about $7 million through a capital campaign toward the total cost, while the state grant provided an additional $8.4 million.
Kubatzke expects the Napier Avenue project to wrap up in March, with completion of the L-wing library, culinary center and art rooms.
“The nice thing is, because of the generosity of our donors, the state’s capital outlay grant, and the voters giving us a millage (in 2016) for capital projects, we were able to refresh the college all at one time,” he said.
Other capital highlights
LMC’s feverish construction year at Napier ramped up in August, as it opened the Welch Center for Wine and Culture, north of the Mendel Center, at a cost of around $7 million.
The 14,000-square-foot building is named in honor of longtime LMC supporters Mike and Lisa Welch.
“We opened the Welch Center to give our students a state of the art training facility as they learn their craft of making wine and selling wine,” Kubatzke said. “That was a great accomplishment.”
Other capital highlights included a remodeling of the Hanson Theater, including new stage lights, rigging and fixtures, for $500,000, along with a major renovation of Grand Upton Hall, for $1.4 million.
That project involved new carpeting, room dividers and sound system, plus an overhaul of its heating, ventilation and air conditioning, among other improvements.
Grand Upton Hall reopened in September after four months, while the Hanson work should finish this month, Kubatzke said.
LMC’s remodeling also paid off at the box office, with “Jersey Boys” emerging as its new all-time top selling show in May, breaking the record held by “An Evening With Jethro Tull,” in November 2005, after 658 shows.
Making the plan
Though the Napier Avenue project garnered a lot of attention locally, Kubatzke believes the completion of LMC’s strategic plan – an effort begun last year – marks this year’s biggest highlight.
“We’ve put together a solid strategic plan that will guide the college’s actions for the next three to five years,” he said.
The effort involved focus group meetings throughout Berrien County, as well as a survey. in which 311 and 350 people participated, respectively. The focus group participants, among others, included 111 students and 24 full- and part-time faculty members.
Both efforts aimed at developing a new, streamlined mission, one “that gets to the heart of what LMC is and does for our communities, as well as a set of new guiding principles about who we are, and what our public deserves us to be,” Kubatzke said.
Helping students succeed
Other initiatives focused on ways to help students succeed, as LMC implemented its Guided Pathways program. This is a free, short-term course that walks students through the basics of career planning. All students must take it.
The idea is to steer students to the right programs. “We know what their interests are and we let them explore things they may not have known existed,” Kubatzke said.
Students finish with a class by class, semester by semester road map, “of how they’re going to achieve that end goal of a degree, or a certificate – so there’s never guessing anymore of what’s coming. They already know,” he said.
In other academic milestones, LMC’s nursing program celebrated its 50th anniversary this year.
“We’ve been putting quality people in our hospitals and care facilities. We’re very proud of that. We’re the oldest program in Southwest Michigan. You can’t go to any of our facilities and not have an LMC graduate helping you,” Kubatzke said.
A community partner
Looking back often requires looking ahead, too, which is why the strategic plan is so important, as Kubatzke sees it.
“Ultimately, that plan still has a focus on careers, academic excellence, (student) success and community impact. One thing it has really brought to light is how we meld our activities together,” he said.
With Napier Avenue’s work nearly wrapped up, LMC turn will to capital needs at its Niles and South Haven campuses. These won’t be nearly as extensive, but will require the same careful planning, Kubatzke said.
“They’ll just be on a more regular schedule, smaller scale, over the next five to 10 years,” he said.
Also, “we still have a sizable infrastructure need – parking lots, roadways, green spaces,” Kubatzke said. “Those are things we’ve put in a plan for, but they won’t be done overnight.”
Different project ideas may come and go, but LMC’s deep roots within the area will offer the best clues about which ones to pursue – a quality that became apparent when he interviewed for his current post, Kubatzke said.
“I’m amazed at how LMC is not only a partner in the community, but a vital part of our community, no matter where you go,” Kubatzke said. “Most of our citizens have had some interaction with the college – we just continue to be that partner, wherever someone comes. I can’t go anywhere without hearing it every day.”