I am curious, why did you become a police officer? Are you glad that you did? What do you like best about it, and is there anything you don’t like about it?
Tony, from St. Joseph
As I am told, I was 3 years old when I told my mother I was going to be a police officer.
No one in my family was a police officer, nor did I know anyone who was a police officer as a child. I do not come from a military family, so how I decided I wanted to be a police officer at such a young age is a mystery.
Throughout my childhood, my dream of being a police officer never changed. Most people would say they became a police officer to help people. I just did not want to do the same thing every day.
“Helping” people is just a bonus. I say “helping” because my definition and the general public’s definition of helping are not the same. If I did not become a police officer I know I would have regretted it.
I enjoy several aspects of my job. What I like best about my job will change daily. Like most professions, there are several things I do not like about being a police officer – most of what I do not like cannot be discussed here.