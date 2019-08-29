BENTON HARBOR — The bricklaying skills U.S. Rep. Fred Upton learned while in college one summer paid off Wednesday as he helped open a time capsule from the Louis Cassius Upton Memorial Technical Center, which was built in 1963 on Valley Drive.
Upton wore safety glasses and joked about possibly finding something from Al Capone as he used a chisel and hammer to open the limestone box.
“They knew how to build them back then, I’ll tell you that,” said Michael Hoyh, founder of the Benton Harbor Historical Preservation Society, which hosted the event at the Benton Harbor Library.
The limestone box gave way to a copper box that was soldered shut. Once it was cut open, the contents were protected by cardboard boxes.
Perfectly preserved inside the time capsule were June 4, 1963, editions of The Herald-Press and The News-Palladium, which later combined to become The Herald-Palladium. Both announced that Pope John had died.
The winter 1952-53 edition of Whirlpool People, also in the box, featured Louis Upton, who founded Whirlpool Corp., known first as the Upton Machine Co., in 1911 with his uncle, Emory Upton. In 1912, they were joined by Louis’ brother, Frederick Upton, who is Fred Upton’s grandfather.
Louis Upton was born on Oct. 10, 1886, and died on Oct. 9, 1952 – one day before his 66th birthday.
In addition, the time capsule contained the Tribesman – the 1963 yearbook of the Benton Harbor Community College, which later became Lake Michigan College and moved to its current location on Napier Avenue in Benton Township.
The former college building on Britain Avenue and the tech center behind it on Valley Drive became part of Benton Harbor Area Schools.
Benton Harbor school board Vice President Joseph Taylor said the district’s FIRST Robotics team started at the tech center almost 14 years ago. He said the district also had a machine shop in the building at one time.
The school district closed the tech center several years ago and the building fell into disrepair.
Berrien County Commissioner Mamie Yarbrough said the county’s Land Bank worked with the school district to tear down the building about three years ago because it was no longer in use and had become a dumping area.
“People were dumping mattresses and all kinds of things,” she said.
The time capsule also contained several photos from the tech center’s ground-breaking event, plus other memorabilia, including a key to the city.
Hoyh said he’s not certain what will happen to the artifacts. But wherever they go, he said the public will be able to view them.
Just before it was to be torn down, Benton Harbor artist Rick “Rico” Weese asked if he could salvage historical items from the building. At first, Weese said he didn’t realize that one of the items was a time capsule.
He said he contacted Hoyh and stored the items in his studio until today’s opening.
Fred Upton said he didn’t know what to expect when they opened the box.
“I had no clue,” he said. “But they did a great job of preserving that day, from events of the day nationally and worldwide.”
He said they found a “remarkable beginning” of what is today Lake Michigan College.
“This was a major investment back then of $6-8 million,” he said.
But the time capsule may never had been found if it wasn’t for Weese.
“Who would have guessed this cornerstone from the old building was literally headed for the rubbish,” Upton said.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege