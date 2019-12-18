DOWAGIAC — Outgoing Southwestern Michigan College President David Mathews will gain a new title come January. Meanwhile, incoming President Joseph Odenwald gave a sneak peek at some of his plans.
Mathews will be president emeritus after stepping down from the post he’s held for the past 18 years. He is the college’s seventh and longest serving president and the son of the college’s founder, the late Dr. Fred Mathews.
Board Chairman Tom Jerdon paid tribute to Mathews as the board voted to bestow the “president emeritus” title on him. “In my opinion, he has been the college’s most transformative president,” he said.
Jerdon noted that the “president emeritus” title is an honorary one with no monetary value. “It’s quite customary to do this when a president has given such long service,” he said. “We did it with David Briegel, too.”
Mathews took the occasion of his last board meeting to give a recap of the year’s highlights, with a list of 10 major accomplishments and events. His list began with the opening of the $9.6 million nursing building expansion and ended with the ratification of the faculty union agreement in November.
In-between, Mathews noted student achievements and opportunities including internships, new degree programs and honors as well as his own retirement, the appointment of Melissa Kennedy as the new School of Nursing and Health Services dean, and the selection of Odenwald as the new president.
Monday’s meeting also gave Odenwald the chance to give board members a first look at some of his plans for the college. “I will be bringing an organizational update to you in January,” he said. “I haven’t been just sitting in my office waiting for January. I’ve never been busier. I’ve met with the MCCA (Michigan Community College Association) and I have started to visit local townships.”
Odenwald said he’s already met with faculty and staff to talk about strategic planning and will continue those talks during faculty orientation in early January. “I will have a 2020-2023 plan to give you in March when we have our long-range strategic planning session.”
He reported that he doesn’t plan to hire a new vice president of student services right now. He said he sat down with the senior staff in his division to talk about the future and they decided to divide his vice president duties into two parts.
Odenwald said two new positions will be created: a dean of student development, who will report to Vice President of Marketing Mike O’Brien, and an executive director of campus life, who will report to Chief of Staff Brent Brewer.
The dean of student development will oversee things like testing, records and the first-year program. The campus life executive director will be in charge of the theater, residence halls, student engagement and the Student Activity Center.
“We’ll trim the top and be fatter in the middle, like holiday eating,” he said. “We think it will be a little more cost effective. Brent and Mike have conducted internal searches and it gives us the opportunity to develop from within. Our depth is one of our strengths. The good news is I’m not going to be both president and vice president. We’ve got it figured out and we got good people.”
He told board members that he’s ready to go to work and is looking forward to moving forward. He said he has set up a group of mid-level management to advise him monthly, in addition to the college’s cabinet of vice presidents and other high level staff.