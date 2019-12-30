A picture of survival and health

Kibra Van Horn, 41, of Benton Harbor said that as a child, she dreamed of being a doctor, a writer and a ballerina.
She said she gave up on being a ballerina a long time ago because she can’t dance. And after she was raped at the age of 17, she said she thought she would never fulfill her dreams.
“I literally drank (alcohol) 10 years straight every single day after I was raped,” she said. “Coming out of that, you don’t know that you still have a chance.”
But she was raised as a Seventh-day Adventist, and she said three church members were constantly talking to her about returning to the church.
“I call them my three angels,” said the 1996 graduate of Coloma High School. “I came back for a seminar that was going on in 2010, and I gave my life back to Christ then.”
That was when she was 32. A different kind of tragedy struck two years later when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease where the immune system destroys the protective covering on the nerves, which disrupts communication between the brain and the body.
“I was like, how could God let this happen to me?” she said.
In addition, as an adult, she said she has been in romantic relationships where she was mentally and/or physically abused.
“But I realized that sometimes, God allows stuff to happen to you so that you can fulfill your purpose,” she said. “I may have been too comfortable to ever be anything or do anything that He wants me to do.”
Today, she operates The Neon Movement: War on Obesity as a certified personal trainer specializing in exercise therapy. And she recently published the book “Mourning for Self,” a memoir in poetry form.
“My book, it is poems of survival, but they’re not – ‘Oh, I’m so sad,’” she said. “Some of them are funny. Some of them are just matter of fact. But all of them give glory to God, and they all end with a positive note. ... That’s the thing that I always wanted to make sure they did. Because at the end of the day, everything we go through, we’re going to be OK. It doesn’t matter if all of this happened. What is your end? You’ve got to believe that your outcome is going to be great.”
Van Horn said her outcome has been fantastic. She said she started dating DJ Nate Skyywalker in 2016.
“He’s the most positive person I’ve ever met in my life,” she said. “There’s no bad talking about yourself or other people. We do what’s right and treat people right. And we just love music, so it’s always good vibes.”
The book fulfilled her childhood dream of being a writer. But what about a doctor?
“My boyfriend said I am a doctor, just a different type of doctor,” she said. “He said, ‘You’re still in the health field. You’re still helping people get their stuff together to heal them.’ ... It’s crazy because you think your dreams are never going to come true, especially when you have all the things that have happened to me.”
Van Horn sat down with Staff Writer Louise Wrege recently to talk about her life.
Did you grow up in Benton Harbor?
No. My family came to Benton Harbor 25 years ago when I was in high school. We’re Seventh-day Adventists and my mother came here for the Adventist environment. We came from Chicago Heights, Ill. We went to a camp meeting the summer before. She really wanted to get her children away from the city. The first thought was Benton Harbor. We knew we were close to Berrien Springs. I’ve been here since then.
We’re army people. My dad was in the (U.S.) Army, so we moved around a lot. This is the longest place I’ve ever lived in my life. I’ve been to 10 different schools from kindergarten through 12th grade because of us being in the army and three high schools. My mom is used to moving. She came here, but she relocated to Maryland, Tennessee, Minneapolis. She’s currently in Tennessee. (My parents) divorced when I was a senior.
Why did you stay?
I stayed because I had two children here, and I didn’t want my children to be uprooted like I was constantly. I didn’t know who my biological father was. I didn’t want to take my children away from their dads. I wanted them to have some stability that I didn’t have.
Where did the name of your book come from?
The reason I called it “Mourning for Self” because as a Christian, ... we always talk about living spiritually and not living for your flesh, which is for yourself. I feel like, although I know I still did a lot of things not spiritually-minded, I’m a survivor of rape, domestic abuse. I’m a survivor of alcoholism. All these things spiraled from the rape. You end up having children. You end up trying to survive in this world. Just trying to figure it out. But the one thing that I did have was poetry. I’ve had it since I was 9 years old. It helped me try to get through things that were going on in my life. For instance, I wasn’t the greatest parent at the beginning because I was still a kid. I was 18.
My kids saved my life. They survived me going through all the stuff I was going through. When I decided to give myself back to Christ, the only reason I did it was because of them because I decided that they deserved heaven. ... I had to make sure they had a road to heaven.
There’s a poem (in the book) to my oldest son apologizing to him about not being the best mother. ... There’s poetry about the abuse. About the things that I did because I was insecure. There’s poems about my marriage. I’m very, very blunt with the things that I say. There’s all different types of poems in here. Just writing it helped me to survive because I was going through so much.
How did the MS diagnosis change your life?
The diagnosis helped me come to a point where I decided I needed to change a lot more than I thought. I needed to change mentally, spiritually and physically. The MS diagnosis caused me to start working out, to start eating right, because my doctor told me I had to start getting myself back into shape. Then I started writing profusely because I was afraid. I was told by one doctor that I probably would die by the time I was 60. That pretty much sucked. But it lit a fire under my butt. Made me try harder to be a better mother. Try harder to be a better Christian and just try harder to be a better person, period.
I found out what my spiritual gifts were, which is motivation and faith. I didn’t know that I was using those things by writing to try to encourage people that were sick. Try to encourage people who had been abused or molested or sexually assaulted. I was doing it because it was helping me heal. Trying to write inspirational things to help people understand that they aren’t the only one. That this has happened to someone else and you’ll be OK, too.
Now, I’m asked to speak in so many places. I’m asked to do poetry in so many places. Just to inspire people. I’ve had a lot of talks and people have stopped me and said, “That’s my story, too. I understand. I identify with that.”
In December, (it was) seven years since I’ve been diagnosed with MS. I’m excited about that because seven years ago, I was crying because I thought I was going to be dead soon. I’m healthier now than I was then because I exercise and eat right. I try to practice a healthy lifestyle, and I try to help others achieve that as well.
I also deal with my mind. I see therapists. I am in counseling. I understand that this disease and my past – sometimes it’s hard to deal with things. I need someone who is professional to help me. Mental wellness is equally important as physical wellness, even more.