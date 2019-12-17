SOUTH HAVEN — So, you’ve lived in South Haven all of your life. You know the town forward, backward and inside out.
Or do you?
Area residents will have the opportunity to test their knowledge of their town by participating in the “South Haven – 150 Years in the Making” photo scavenger hunt.
The contest will pay a final tribute on Dec. 31 to South Haven’s year-long sesquicentennial celebration, according to Rosalie Plechaty, a member of the town’s 150th anniversary committee.
“We were meeting at the Visitor’s Bureau about New Year’s Eve activities, and Anna Krajecki (a member of the committee) thought it would be fun to do a photo scavenger hunt ... and then bingo,” Plechaty said.
Unlike most scavenger hunts in which one has to physically look for clues that lead to a prize, the clues in the 150 Years in the Making contest can be easily accessed online at https://www.southhaven.org/150-photo-scavenger-hunt. Contestants can download an entry form from the site that consists of 20 photos showing landmarks throughout South Haven.
“Tom Renner (another committee member), along with input, chose the landmarks – some easy, some difficult,” Plechaty said. “We really wanted to make this about South Haven and celebrate our landmarks.”
The lucky contestant who correctly identifies the most landmarks will win a prize consisting of 150 gifts donated by South Haven area businesses and individuals.
“We are getting great prizes. Gift certificates from restaurants, to memberships to area museums, commemorative stamps from the post office, to T-shirts and notecards depicting South Haven,” Plechaty said. “What fun to roll out 150 items from South Haven.”
Although participation in the contest is relatively simple, there is one slight catch. Entry forms must be physically dropped off between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Dec. 31 at the disc jockey stage in front of Chemical Bank during downtown’s New Year’s Eve celebration. In the case of a tie, the winner will be randomly selected from among the entries with the most correct answers. The drawing will occur at 11:45 p.m., just prior to the midnight beach ball drop. Winners must be present to win the basket of prizes.