COLOMA — Tyler Streu, a senior at Coloma High School, is described by his teachers and principals as a “good, solid person.”
But the 18-year-old student body president says he’s just doing what he was taught to do by his parents, Ross and Lisa, and older sister, Tori.
“I just wanted to be involved,” he said. “My family has always been involved in stuff and I’ve always been involved since I was a kid. So I just wanted to be involved in things like my parents are in this community.”
This school year, the Coloma School Board started allowing the student body president to sit at the table during school board meetings as a representative for the students. This is one of the only school boards in the county that does this.
Streu, who has been involved in student government since he was a freshman and attended Coloma since kindergarten, said it’s been a great learning opportunity.
“It’s been about four months since I started doing the school board meetings and it’s been very educational to learn how the school works; the behind the scenes kind of aspects of it,” he said.
Besides being the student representative on the school board and the student body president, Streu plays trumpet in band, plays on the golf team in the spring and the tennis team in the fall, and is a member of the National Honor Society and LEO Club.
Herald Palladium Staff Writer Alexandra Newman recently sat down with Streu to hear about what it’s like to be a student body president and how he balances it all.
Since you decided to run for student body president and now doing it for a few months, has it lived up to what you thought it would be?
There’s been a lot more challenges than I anticipated for sure. A lot of changes are taking place, so it’s been interesting.
Like what? Do you have any big policy pushes?
We changed our constitution and added parts and got rid of parts that were outdated. A lot of housekeeping that needed to be done.
Going forward do you have any big plans or ideas to bring forward or bring to the school board, because that’s sort of your job now?
Not really. Just to follow what the students want. I think that’s what’s most important. The school is for the kids and it should be about the community. So whatever their needs are should be met.
What’s it like balancing all of these activities and school work?
It can be difficult at times. I’m taking some online classes this year and it’s definitely a challenge to find time out of class to get the work done when you have things to do other than just homework.
Do you have any plans for after high school yet?
Nothing solid. It’s sort of all over the place. I’m not exactly sure what I want to do or where I want to go to college.
Anything you’re learning toward or considering?
I’m considering being a pastor. I’ve also considered some business things also.
So are you involved in a church here locally?
Yes, Salem Lutheran Church. And I’m also the youth leader there.
Besides school, sports and church, what do you do in your free time?
I like being outside. I hunt and go camping and hiking. I spend most of my free time at church.
If you had some words of wisdom for the student body president for next year, what would tell them based on your experience so far?
I think I would tell them to come in and make sure they’re trying to represent the entire high school. And not just go with the flow, but try to do your very best to make a better school environment and better place here.
