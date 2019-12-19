COVERT — Nuclear fission and boric acid.
Words most people probably didn’t know at the age of 7.
But Michael McGregor of Grand Haven does, and he got to show off his knowledge during a tour of Palisades nuclear power plant on Wednesday.
“We don’t give private tours to just anyone, but we knew Michael was special,” said Darrell Corbin, senior vice president of Palisades. “Teaching people about nuclear power is also something we just love to do.”
Michael, who is on the autism spectrum, wants to be a nuclear engineer when he grows up. When he discovered that Palisades is just an hour away, he learned all about the plant. Then he asked his dad, Mike McGregor, if they could go for a visit.
McGregor responded, “Well they only let special people see it.”
Michael said, “Well, I’m special Dad.”
McGregor said he couldn’t argue with that and thought it couldn’t hurt to ask Palisades if they could come for a visit.
“We would have been happy to just drive by it,” McGregor said. “I can’t say ‘thank you’ enough. This won’t be a memory forgotten.”
Michael started the day in the training facility, learning about the control room in the Control Room Simulator.
Mark Holbein, senior nuclear instructor, let Michael push a few buttons and knobs in the simulator.
“I love doing things like this,” Holbein said. “I’ve been (working in nuclear energy) for 42 years, and there’s nothing quite like working with kids.”
Michael even got to sit in the control room manager’s seat while he gave out orders.
“Trip the reactor Mark,” Michael got to yell.
McGregor said he and Michael play that every night before bed.
“He doesn’t just know everything about nuclear power, he knows about weather and every bone in the body and what parts of the brain does what,” McGregor said. “He’s so smart.”
After receiving an honorary nuclear training certificate, an official Palisades T-shirt and a badge with his picture on it, Michael got to visit the real control room in the power plant.
“To the control room we go,” Michael sang in the hallway. “Safety first,” he reminded every employee he passed.
He was given special permission to walk around the room, as long as he didn’t touch anything.
Michael was also shown the radiological control room, the turbine observation area, the outage control center and the mechanical maintenance shop.
The mechanical maintenance employees engraved a brass medallion for Michael as a gift and showed him some of the machines they work on to make parts for the plant.
After the long day of security checkpoints and hard hats, Michael said he’s even more enthused about the nuclear power industry.
“It was the best day ever,” Michael said.
Corbin said it started as, what can we do for Michael to give him a special day? And it turned into, what can he do for us?
“You brought us so much joy and made us stronger,” Corbin told Michael after the tour.
Contact: anewman@TheHP.com, 932-0357, Twitter: @HPANewman