A turbulent growing season

Crops of several varieties were hit hard this year by subzero temperatures in the winter, followed by unrelenting rain throughout the spring.
After a polar vortex and its record low temperatures wiped out most peach production, rainy spring weather severely delayed many Southwest Michigan growers in planting their crops.
As a result, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 64 out of Michigan’s 83 counties requested disaster designations in 2019.
Mark Longstroth, a fruit educator with the MSU Extension in Paw Paw, said several fruits seem to have made it through the extended freeze.
However, when the cold weather hit Southwest Michigan in January, Longstroth said the arctic temperatures killed several types of peach buds and damaged the trunks of European wine grapes.
“It shouldn’t have a big impact on anything other than wine grapes,” Longstroth said, when asked about the major implications from this year’s weather. “They’ll have a two-year impact unless the plant was completely killed. If that’s the case, then they won’t be close to full production until three to four years if they have to rebuild the vine.”
Like much of the Midwest, Southwest Michigan was hit by the polar vortex that produced prolonged subzero temperatures that reached negative 17 degrees Fahrenheit in some areas.
“(Growers are) looking forward to a better year, next year. They’re glad this year is over,” Longstroth said.
Disaster designations
Farmers were again hit hard by Mother Nature this spring. Corn and soybean growers felt the greatest effects.
“They couldn’t get into the field to plant the seeds because it was so wet. By the time they did it was summertime,” Longstroth said.
There was enough of a problem that the USDA issued a secretarial disaster designation for Berrien, Cass and Van Buren counties in August.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer sent a letter to U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue in mid-June, requesting a secretarial disaster designation for the state and added flexibility under the Federal Crop Insurance Program.
Michigan farmers had only planted about 63 percent of their planned corn crops and 43 percent of soybeans by June 12, according to the Michigan Farm Bureau.
In July, U.S. Rep. Fred Upton visited a number of farms in Southwest Michigan to see the damage from the extreme weather firsthand.
Following his visit, Upton spearheaded a letter from 13 members of the Michigan congressional delegation to the USDA, urging support for Whitmer’s disaster designation request.
An apple a day
Some crops actually befitted from the extreme weather.
When July produced the hottest month of the summer, coming on the heels of all the rain in May and June, conditions were ideal for growing apples.
In Southwest Michigan, Longstroth said about 7,300 acres of apples are grown on 196 farms.
“The apple acreage in Southwest Michigan has been shrinking, as is the apple acreage in all Michigan,” Longstroth said. However, he went on to explain that “yields have increased so that the total production of apples has been maintained.”
More than 2,000 acres of Red Delicious apples are grown in Southwest Michigan, making it the most popular type among growers, followed by Golden Delicious, 1,500 acres; Jonathan, 915 acres; Gala, 900 acres; Rome, 490 acres; Empire, 436; acres and Honeycrisp, 415 acres.
“Many of the apples in Southwest Michigan are grown for processing uses in juice, apple sauce and apple slices,” Longstroth said.
Chilling weather patterns
Southwest Michigan is normally protected from the harshest aspects of winter due to its proximity to Lake Michigan.
Combined with rich soil, the lake effect is the primary reason why the region is able to grow fruit so well – earning its moniker as the “fruit belt.”
However, the polar vortex’s frigid temperatures brought the region to its knees at the end of January, and the correspondent direction of the wind (from the south) eliminated the lake effect.
“We hope we don’t see this again,” Longstroth said. “It seems like winter weather is more unpredictable than ever.”
Contact: twittkowski@TheHP.com, 932-0358, Twitter: @TonyWittkowski