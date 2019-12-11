Advisory committee gathers input

BENTON HARBOR — Benton Harbor Area Schools deserves the opportunity to become the viable school district that it once was, former school board President Marletta Seats said during the first of two outreach meetings hosted by the Benton Harbor Community Engagement Advisory Committee on Tuesday.
“When I came from the city of Dowagiac, Mich., Benton Harbor was the envy of every school district in the state of Michigan, not just for sports, but for academics,” said Seats, who lives in Benton Township. “Most of our judges are from the Benton Harbor school district.”
She said an analysis needs to be done to figure out what happened.
“Then I look at the committees that are being put together and it’s the same old, same old. Nothing has changed,” said Seats, who was appointed to the Benton Harbor school board in December 2016 and served as the board’s president from January through December 2018.
Chokwe Pitchford of Benton Harbor, a Democratic candidate for the 79th District House of Representatives, said legislation needs to be changed to help people in historically disenfranchised communities. That includes increasing teacher pay and changing how school districts are funded.
He said most of the people he has talked to in the community want to discuss how to save the school district.
“The thing I’m most proud about is the way the community has coalesced around the issue,” he said. “Even though you may see that you have people on different sides of the issue, you see that the issue is still being talked about.”
Seats and Pitchford were two of the 15 people who attended the noon meeting.
“It is discouraging that this room is not full,” Seats said.
Only two people attended the 5 p.m. meeting.
Between the meetings, Deputy State Treasurer Joyce Parker, the advisory committee chairwoman, said the committee is reaching out to residents to hear their opinions.
“This provides an opportunity to hear what the community things in regards to the status of the district,” she said. “They can provide comments related to what they believe are the problem areas and what they believe are the solutions as part of this assessment process.”
She said information gathered during the meetings will be given to the appropriate advisory sub-committee. She said three have been formed – academics and programs, finance and budget, and building facilities and management.
The advisory committee was created in October by the school district and the state’s Department of Treasury and Department of Education as a way to put together an assessment of the school district by the end of January and create a viable operating plan by the end of March.
Two more outreach meetings will be held at noon and 5 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Benton Harbor Library, 213 E. Wall St.
In addition, Parker said her team will meet with several groups, including teachers, students and business leaders.
For more information or to give your input, visit www.michigan.gov/engagecomm or email engagecomm@michigan.gov.
“This is the beginning of a pretty extensive process as far as community engagement,” Parker said. “... I want to get a better understanding of what does it take to change either the reality or the perceptions.”
The school district has been plagued by high debt and decreasing enrollment and student test scores for years, leading state officials in May to suggest that the high school be closed at the end of this school year.
