All Watervliet students can get free meals every day

WATERVLIET — Watervliet Public Schools will join the growing number of districts offering free breakfast and lunch to every student each day.
The school board approved the district’s participation in the federal Community Eligibility Provision program Monday night for the 2019-20 school year.
“We want to make sure each student has a nutritious meal, are ready to learn and move forward with their day,” Superintendent Ric Seager said. “We just want to make sure kids aren’t coming to school hungry.”
He said the district is still figuring out some logistics, but there won’t be any bus or schedule changes to accommodate students getting breakfast each morning.
“Perhaps they can eat breakfast in the classroom,” Seager said.
Food Services Manager Terry Adams said every student in the district will get a survey for their parents to fill out to help with the district’s participation in the program.
“It basically replaces the application one would fill out for free and reduced lunch,” she said. “But it’s less invasive than the application. It’s just a survey and is still confidential.”
Adams said she’d like all families, ones who qualified for free and reduced lunch and the ones that didn’t, to fill out the surveys.
Principal resigns
In other business, the school board accepted the resignation of high school Principal Brad Coon.
He will now serve as high school principal in Martin, Mich.
Seager said some people have expressed interest in the position, but the district has decided it would like to do a thorough search for a permanent principal.
He said to do that, Curriculum Director Susan Toothman has agreed to be the interim high school principal during the search.
Toothman said this would allow her to more easily implement some of the new English Language Curriculum at the high school level because instead of having to go through the principal to the teachers, she could go directly to the teachers.
In addition at the meeting, the school board hired five new teachers. Joseph Morsaw will teach high school science and math; Mark Herndon will teach high school science; Mackenzie Collins will teach special education at the high school; Olivia Dodge will teach special education at the high school; and Jamie Dawson will serve as a high school counselor.
