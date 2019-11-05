STEVENSVILLE — Alyssa Steinke never expected to find herself on a runway, nor hear her name called out as Miss Stevensville 2019.
But that’s exactly what happened Sunday night at Lakeshore High School, where Alyssa was crowned before a screaming house of family members and friends.
“I’m shocked – I thought I’d passed out, and was dreaming, when I got crowned, because I always looked up to the queens when I was little,” Alyssa said backstage. “And now, it’s crazy that I’m one of them.”
Alyssa will lead a court that includes Aniya Harris, first runner-up; Madelyn Oman, second runner-up; Angela Godush, Miss Congeniality; and Devin Ingram, Mr. Stevensville.
This year’s court emerged from a field of seven contestants. This year’s theme was “The Greatest Place To Call Home.”
Alyssa and Devin will continue to compete in the Mr. and Miss Blossomtime pageants, to be held March 15 and 16, respectively, at Lake Michigan College.
They’re joined by Leah Fisher and Anya Murphy, who were also crowned Little Miss and Miss Junior Teen Stevensville, respectively, in their own pageants on Sunday afternoon.
Alyssa, 17, is a Lakeshore High School senior, and daughter of David Steinke and Karre Smith of Stevensville.
Her featured activities include Berrien County Dancers and Lakeshore Varsity Poms. She’s also on the honor roll and enjoys playing tennis and alto saxophone, as well as reading and writing. She plans to study interior design and architecture this fall, but hasn’t chosen a college yet.
Aniya, 17, is a Lakeshore High School senior. She’s the daughter of LaRon and Alexis Harris of Stevensville. She’s on the competitive cheer and track teams, and is also active in peer to peer mentoring. She’ll attend Lake Michigan College this fall with plans to transfer to a four-year college to pursue her long-term goal of writing in some capacity.
Madelyn, 17, is a senior at Bridgman High School, and the daughter of Tim and Sarah Oman of Stevensville. Madelyn enjoys playing high school softball and volleyball. After graduation, Madelyn will study elementary education this fall at Southwestern Michigan University with a goal of becoming a teacher.
Angela won her title by a vote of her peers, which makes that honor all the more special, she said. Angela, 17, is a Lakeshore High School senior and daughter of John and Jacquie Godush of Stevensville. She’s assistant director of the Writing Center, and serves on class and student council.
Angela plans to study athletic training at Grand Valley State University, and pursue a career as one.
Devin, 17, is a Lakeshore High School senior, and son of Jerimy and Allyson Ingram of Stevensville.
Lakeshore normally chooses two Mr. Stevensville representatives, which it sends to the Blossomtime pageant, rather than holding a separate pageant for them.
This fall Devin is eyeing signing up with the U.S. Army Special Forces, or he may attend Curry College in Massachusetts to study criminal justice.