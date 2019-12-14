When Cameron and Fern Smith, both 29, were looking to buy their first house earlier this year, they initially thought they wanted a fixer-upper.
But they said they changed their minds when they realized how much time renovating a house would take.
They ended up buying a house in May in St. Joseph Township that was move-in ready. Why the change?
“Time,” said Cameron, who works at Bosch in St. Joseph.
Fern added: “Time and then realizing that I really overestimated the payment for a home that is in decent shape. I kept asking if we could afford it.”
She said they discovered that they could afford a home that cost a little more money but wouldn’t require a lot of work.
“When you crunched the numbers, it wasn’t worth it,” said Fern, an interstate case worker with the Friend of the Court in Cass County.
Plus, Cameron said that when they have children, he would rather spend time with them than renovating a house.
“I work 12 hours a day, sometimes seven days a week,” he said.
Their Realtor, Gretta Volkenstein with Coldwell Banker Advantage in Stevensville, said the Smiths are typical of millennials, who are turning 23-38 years of age in 2019.
“Most of these millennials are professional. They’ve got busy jobs,” said Volkenstein, 34, who is also a millennial. “They don’t always have a lot of handyman and renovation experience. Sometimes, they’re willing to pay more to get something that’s already done to exactly what they want so they can focus on family life and work and stuff.”
Room to entertain
The Smiths said that when they were house hunting, they were also looking for open floor plans and a large driveway for parking to accommodate their guests when they have parties.
“When we have people over and everyone shows up, we can easily have 10 to 12 cars out there,” Fern said. “We try to not have people park out on the street.”
Volkenstein said most millennials want space to entertain both outside and inside.
“Pretty much every single millennial client that I’ve had, including myself, they want a big deck, an entertaining space,” she said. “Lounge chairs in the back with a fire pit. A privacy fence so it’s like a separate entertaining enclave in the backyard. ... They like experiences. Having friends over. Doing a fire pit night.”
She said they prefer open floor plans without a dining rooms rather than dividing the house into separate areas.
David Hammerschmidt, a real estate agent with @Properties Michigan in St. Joseph, said many of the millennials he works with are professionals moving to the area to work for Whirlpool Corp. in Benton Harbor, Spectrum Health Lakeland in St. Joseph or Donald C. Cook Nuclear Plant in Bridgman.
“They want simple things. Overall it’s a trend,” said Hammerschmidt, 49, himself a generation X-er. “... Millennials are willing to pay more for remodeled homes rather than doing (the work) themselves.”
He said that’s different from when he was selling houses 20 years ago, when people buying their first homes wanted fixer-uppers.
“I used to say, ‘Your first home is never going to be your dream home,’” he said.
He said millennials also seem to be more interested in walking and biking.
“I think one of the things that helps me sell in this area is, if you buy here and work at one of the big three, you’re not going to have a long commute,” he said.
In addition, he said some millennials moving to the area want to rent rather then buy a home.
“They don’t want all the work that goes into home ownership,” he said.
Creating wealth
Volkenstein said many millennials look at their houses as a way to build equity.
“They understand that we’re not going to have a huge pension and retirement fund when we retire,” she said. “One of the most important factors for pretty much all of them is, ‘Let’s get a house that is the best value and one we can build equity in and it’s truly like an investment.”
She said her older clients don’t talk about equity as much.
Her millennial clients Sara Barber, 30, and Spencer Simpson, 27, said they just bought their second house in Benton Township, but they aren’t selling their first house in St. Joseph because they are going to use it as rental property.
“Our goal, eventually, is to get more (rental homes),” said Sara, who runs her own business, CannaBon Therapeutics, and teaches part time at Lake Michigan College.
Spencer, who works at Signature Toyota, added: “The house could have been sold and we could have used the money (for a down payment) but in the long run, if we keep the house and get it paid off, it will be better long term for us than money right up front.”
They said they built the house they recently moved into because they didn’t want to buy an older home that needed a lot of expensive maintenance.
“We’re both so busy with work,” Sara said.
And while they don’t have a deck and fire pit yet, Spencer said they’re in the plans for next summer so they can entertain family and friends.
Affordable homes
Volkenstein said millennials buying houses in Southwest Michigan can buy bigger houses than many other places because they don’t cost as much.
“I think the area we’re in is one of the lowest cost of living areas that I know of with a great quality of life,” she said. “You can get a great house at a low price point compared to other areas.”
She said she grew up in San Fransisco, where the cost of living, including housing, is extraordinary.
“None of my friends there, even if they are nurses or doctors, they are all still renting at 35,” she said. “And if I lived there, I would have to do the same.”
She said real estate is one of the best ways to build wealth in the country.
“Millennials living in our area have a huge advantage,” she said. “They can get into their own home and start building equity and saving for the future a lot more than people in urban areas who are going to wait.”
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege
The generations, and their ages
• Generation Z – born 1995-2015; ages 4-24
• Millennials – born 1981-1997; ages 23-38
• Generation X – born 1965-1980; ages 39-54
• Baby Boomers – born 1946-1964; ages 55-73
• Silent Generation – born 1928-1945; ages 74-91
• The Greatest Generation – born 1910-1927; ages 92-109