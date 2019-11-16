Shenier Bledsoe has made it a habit of going the extra distance for her coffee.
She loves coffee. But sometimes, coffee doesn’t return the feeling.
“Everyone I know basically drinks coffee,” she said. “But it bothers my stomach. I spoke to a holistic doctor about this and I learned I haven’t built up a tolerance for coffee. He said, ‘it’s a risky business as herbicides and pesticides are used for coffee.’”
Once she learned this, Bledsoe opened Simply Brewed, an alternative to traditional coffee.
It’s taken eight to nine months to get the e-commerce business up and running. She said she is still in the beginning stages of launching.
Bledsoe, who grew up in Benton Harbor and now lives in Coloma, is currently employed as a consumer writer for a financial institution. For her e-commerce business, Bledsoe is the lone employee.
She said the business still offers regular coffee. However, it’s done ethically.
“We’ll have no herbicides or pesticides that are found in larger companies,” Bledsoe said. “We work with smaller companies who don’t have that urgency to use contraband items for coffee.”
According to her time researching the product, insects attack coffee beans throughout their growth period. To keep them at bay, she said a lot of companies use pesticides.
After learning this, Bledsoe decided to change the narrative. She reached out to a couple coffee buyers, who travel to different countries and build relationships with independent coffee farmers.
“We give them a little extra incentive to make sure things are done correctly,” Bledsoe said.
She also works with another coffee buyer, who tries to stay in the same places as the farmers as they harvest beans.
Coffee beans available at Simply Brewed will come from Costa Rica, Columbia, Brazil, Nicaragua and Indonesia, among others.
“You get to have a sip of coffee from around the world,” she said. “My favorite part is knowing I’ll put out a quality product. I want to change the world one bean at a time.”
Simply Brewed is in the process of having people sample coffee and getting feedback, but Bledsoe said she hopes to launch the website toward the end of this month.
“I’m hoping to partner with some small businesses, so we can have some product sold at a physical location,” Bledsoe said. “It will be available online.”
Once the business launches online, customers can order coffee at www.simplybrewedcoffee.com.
