ST. JOSEPH — A lot of water can flow under the bridge from the time a drain project is initiated to its completion, with a few twists and turns along the way.
That’s demonstrated by work that is soon to get underway on the Baushke and Brado drain, near the intersection of Duncan Road and North Benton Center Road, near the Sarett Nature Center.
The petition filed by property owners to have the drain repaired was submitted in December 2013, said Berrien County Drain Commissioner Christopher Quattrin. Quattrin, who was elected in 2016 and inherited the project from his predecessor, expects construction to take place this fall.
The area in question sits “in a bowl” that collects water that drains off of I-94, Quattrin said.
The drain, along Duncan Road on the border of Benton and Hagar townships, becomes clogged with sediment. That has caused flooding in the nearby wetlands. Most of the homes in the area sit on higher ground and haven’t been hit with flooding, but residents have had to deal with flooding at the intersection.
At the same time, the culvert at the intersection is sinking and is completely underwater and needs to be replaced, the drain commissioner said.
The road, which sits on the spongy soil, also is affected and is sinking, as well. The Berrien County Road Department raised the surface last year, but that doesn’t fix the drainage problem, Quattrin said.
Quattrin said his predecessor, Roger Zilke, told him that the project could cost as much as $1.5 million, based on engineering studies.
Before any dirt is moved, his office enters into a long engineering study to come up with the lowest cost, which is assessed to property owners in the drainage district. There are more than 600 drainage districts within Berrien County.
One solution is to build a sediment pond, the drain commissioner said. Reducing the amount of sediment that flows through the drain will clean up the water flowing into the wetlands on the Sarett property, which eventually drains into the Paw Paw River, Quattrin explained.
Instead of replacing the metal pipe inside the culvert, it will be replaced with a concrete box culvert that will sit on top of the soil.
“A professor told me you can float a boat on water, and you can float a building on land,” Quattrin said.
With the engineering completed, the next step is to seek construction bids. Two companies provided estimates, with Kalin Construction submitting the low bid of $240,195. The other bid was almost $400,000.
The final estimate – including construction costs, design and engineering, contingency costs and interest – came to $588,000, well below previous estimates.
Now the administrators would determine how to divide up those costs. That is decided based on the percentage of benefit derived from the project, Quattrin said.
In this case, about 27 percent of the benefit was apportioned to the landowners, at an estimated $142,759. The Berrien County Road Department and the county itself were each apportioned 8.5 percent, with the road department assessed an additional supplemental benefit for the culvert. The road department’s share is projected to be $103,505.
Preserving the intersection for traffic is an added bonus, Quattrin said. “The water doesn’t need the crossing, but the cars do.”
Benton Township was apportioned 23.7 percent of the cost, and Hagar Township 4.2 percent. The Michigan Department of Transportation was apportioned 27.8 percent.
There have been some hitches along the way. Initially Sarett Nature Center – which covers 92 acres, about a quarter of the district – was being assessed as a commercial property, and its portion of the cost was around $25,000.
Quattrin said an adjustment was made, with most of the property assessed as agricultural and only a small section where the buildings are located listed as commercial property. That reduced the assessment to $13,347.
Nate Fuller, director of the Sarett Nature Center, said he was glad that the amount was lowered, but it’s still a big hit.
“That’s a lot of family donations,” Fuller said, pointing out that they will be paying interest on the assessment, as well.
Quattrin noted that those being assessed can pay the amount over 10 years. And the final cost won’t be known until the project is completed, and could be lower than the estimate. His office was able to cut the cost on the Lighthouse drain project by $200,000, Quattrin said.
Some property owners have offered to pay the full amount up front, saying that it’s far less than what they’ve spent dealing with flooding, Quattrin said.
All costs are reviewed by a Board of Determination. Public meetings are held and a Day of Review allows property owners to appeal their assessments.
The final assessment role was signed on July 30.
But there was still some rough water up ahead.
Bridge over troubled waters
Once the assessment role is signed, property owners have 10 days to file an appeal with the probate court.
Berrien County quickly filed for an appeal, but it was based on a miscalculation, Quattrin said.
The initial assessment to the Berrien County Road Department was $313,021. But that was erroneously calculated by the engineers based on the higher construction bid received, Quattrin said.
“The Board of Commissioners’ appeal was based on the Drain Commissioner apportioning 53.23 percent of the total costs on the Road Department,” James McGovern, the county’s corporate counsel, told The Herald-Palladium. “The Board does not believe that the County Road Department, and thus all County taxpayers, should be so heavily charged in relation to a Drainage District project.”
Jason Latham, director of the road department, raised concerns about the higher amount during the Day of Review, according to Quattrin, and an adjustment was made to the supplemental assessment, lowering that amount from $287,000 to $58,000.
The final apportionment included higher assessments for MDOT, the townships and the landowners.
McGovern noted that the total cost listed was the same on the original assessment as on the adjusted amount, but the road department’s portion was reduced.
Quattrin pointed out that an appeal is limited to whether a major error is made in the apportionment, and not whether a project is necessary. The percentage of the apportionment to the road department and the county was never in dispute, he said.
Without having the adjusted documents in hand, the county went ahead with the appeal. Once the reduction was made and the documents were provided, the appeal was withdrawn last Thursday.
Fuller, with the Sarett center, said his board also decided not to appeal their assessment.
He said he is not expecting much impact on the water quality in his area from this drain project.
The drain office set aside $17,000 in costs in its estimate to cover possible appeals. Quattrin noted that the county was required to post a cash bond when it filed the appeal and would have been liable for the drainage district’s costs if the Board of Review upheld the apportionment.
With the appeal withdrawn, the office can go ahead with securing the financing for the project, Quattrin said. While 45 to 60 days has been set aside for the work, Quattrin said it’s a relatively simple project and could be completed in as little as two weeks.
And then it’s on to the next project.
