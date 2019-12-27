BERRIEN SPRINGS — Social work programs at Andrews University have been reaccredited and the program chairman says students and staff were instrumental in the process, according to a news release.
“Our students were the stars of the accreditation site visit,” said Curtis VanderWaal, chairman of the School of Social Work at Andrews. “One of the reviewers said that in his 30 years of conducting accreditation visits, he had never encountered a more enthusiastic group of students.”
VanderWaal also noted, “The entire reaccreditation process was truly a team effort where all our faculty played an important role.”
Andrews announced in a news release that the Andrews University bachelor and master of social work programs offered by the School of Social Work had been reaccredited by the Council on Social Work Education, the national accrediting organization for all social work programs in the United States.
VanderWaal said the bachelor’s degree program has been accredited since 1976 and the master’s since 1995. He said the process typically takes several years to complete and involves assessing all areas of the curriculum and program in general.
Faculty must show how students master the knowledge, values and skills of the profession across each required class. The programs must justify everything from budgets to faculty teaching loads to community impact. VanderWaal said in the most recent reaccreditation process, the Commission on Accreditation noted no concerns and no remediation plans were needed.
The reaccreditation is significant because graduation from an accredited program is almost always required for employment in the field of social work and is definitely required for all levels of social work licensure in all states.
VanderWaal said the School of Social Work at Andrews University will continue to grow its programs and is adding a newly developed minor in trauma and disaster response that will be offered in 2020 in collaboration with the School of Social & Behavioral Sciences. In addition, the school has established the International Center for Trauma Education & Care and will launch a new dual degree with the Master of Public Health program in 2020.