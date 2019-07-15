BERRIEN SPRINGS — The Andrews University Department of Leadership will hold their ninth annual Leadership Conference July 22 in Newbold Auditorium, Buller Hall, on the campus of Andrews University. The conference, titled “Leadership, Organizational Culture & Innovation,” was planned in partnership with Spectrum Health Lakeland. Following the conference, there will be a participant roundtable from July 23–25.
Keynote speakers for the event are Jeff Reuschel, global director of Design & Innovation at Haworth, Inc.; Jeremiah Lee, senior consultant, Leadership & Culture, with Spencer Stuart; and Haijie Ding, senior associate and director of analytics at Spencer Stuart.
Reuschel has served in numerous leadership roles for almost four decades at Haworth. As founder of the Ideation group, his conceptual designs transformed the business interiors industry. In addition to many patents, he provided commissioned work for the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, served as Cooper-Hewitt National Design Triennial participant, received the National ASID’s Innovation award in 2014, and serves on the Board of Trustees at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.
Lee, a frequent presenter to professional conferences and corporate leaders world-wide, has created multiple organizational change instruments, led numerous long-term research & development projects and managed large-scale organizational transformation programs. He has worked with clients throughout Asia Pacific, North America and Europe, and launched three successful consulting ventures.
Ding has applied research and business consulting experience on three continents, helping clients with evidence-based decision making related to leadership, organizational culture, design and transformation. He has shared his work with scientific and corporate audiences around the world and continues to create innovative technology platforms for quantitative and qualitative assessment and evaluation.
The day will begin with a welcome and keynote address, followed by a question and answer session. After lunch, participants will have the opportunity to attend breakout sessions led by keynote speakers throughout Buller Hall. The breakout sessions are: “What Leaders Should Know about Space, Performance & Innovation” by Jeff Reuschel, “Leadership & Organizational Culture Evaluation & Change” by Jeremiah Lee and “Applied Research to Help Leaders Understand the Reality & Importance of Organizational Culture” by Haijie Ding. The conference will end with closing remarks in Newbold Auditorium.