BERRIEN SPRINGS — Andrews University students and staff spent Tuesday working to change the world around them.
Their third annual Change Day took over 1,000 of them to 70 locations throughout the area where they volunteered their time to help others in the community.
While people spread out to places as far away as Benton Harbor, South Bend and Michigan City, many of the Andrews volunteers stayed in the Berrien Springs area to help out at locations including Neighbor to Neighbor, Mars Elementary School, the Berrien Springs Community Library and the Berrien County fairgrounds.
At Neighbor to Neighbor, located on the edge of the campus, Andrews students and staff did everything from removing cabinets from walls to sorting and hauling donations.
“It’s a huge help to have them here, it always helps to get more volunteers,” Neighbor to Neighbor executive director Laura Meyer said.
Neighbor to Neighbor is a social service organization, located on M-139, that provides clothing, food and furniture assistance as well as classes, counseling and support groups. A $1.2 million expansion is underway to double the size of their building.
Helping out on Change Day has led at least one volunteer to come back every week to help. Sandra Munoz works in the university’s student financial services office and makes a point to come to Neighbor to Neighbor every week to volunteer. She does everything from sorting to serving as an interpreter for those who don’t speak English.
“I love coming and helping,” Munoz said. “I’ve come here every year on Change Day. It’s good for the students and staff to be more aware of what Neighbor to Neighbor does and what they need. We all work together on Change Day to help as much as we can … I think it’s great.”
Several other volunteers were spending the day not too far away at the Berrien Springs Community Library. This was the second time the library was a Change Day site, having also participated in the first event two years ago.
Like they did two years ago, Andrews students and staff cleaned books and shelves, this time in the children’s section.
Staff member Rachel Sauer has taken part in Change Day every year. Last year, she volunteered in Benton Harbor and she helped out at the Adventist Southeast Asia Project headquarters in downtown Berrien Springs.
“It’s a good way to get connected with the community,” Sauer said. “It’s amazing what a big group of students can do and what they learn when they see what they can do.”
Student Judith Mendoza has also taken part in Change Day all three years.
“The first year I didn’t know what to expect, now I see it as an opportunity to meet new people and give back to the community we’re a part of,” she said.
Volunteers wanting to work outdoors had a variety of projects to choose from. In Berrien Springs alone, people could help clean up some of the barns at the fairgrounds, install a sensory wall in the Mars Elementary School playground and renovate trails and do landscaping at Love Creek County Park.
The Mars project not only involved installing the sensory wall outside but also creating a sensory pathway in one of the school hallways and painting pots and cups for placement on the outdoor sensory wall. Some volunteers spent time as well helping out in the classrooms.
Andrews student Catherine Saintelot was helping out putting down markers in the hallway to guide students to do jumps, hopscotch and frog leaps. “The art teacher here came up with the idea and we came up with the design,” she said.
Volunteering at Mars was a double pleasure for graduate student Tatiana Correa, as she not only got the chance to visit with her second-grade daughter but create something permanent for all the students.
“I’m very thankful to be here and have a chance to spend lunch with my daughter,” she said.
“We’re definitely making a difference,” she added. “We’re helping out the teachers and making the sensory pathway for students and the sensory wall outside.”
Art teacher Jen Cook and Mars Assistant Principal Melissa Prestine said they were glad to have the Andrews volunteers come Tuesday and make the sensory project a reality.