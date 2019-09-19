Animal Aid's Mutt March coming this Sunday

ST. JOSEPH — Animal Aid of Southwest Michigan’s annual Mutt March fundraiser will take place from 1-3 p.m. Sunday at Lake Bluff Park in St. Joseph, with the theme “Howling Halloween.”
An Adoption Day will take place with dogs, cats and kittens available from Animal Aid and select other rescue groups and organizations. As always, many rescue organizations will have foster dogs and cats. There will be kids’ games, displays, animal exhibits, local vendors and service groups. Pets other than dogs are welcome as long as they are friendly.
Participants will be able to have their paw read by Madame Carolyn, meet a Pirate Captain at the Cannon in the Pirate Cove. Fairies and other colorful characters will be available for selfies and to give out treats.
A pre-carved pumpkin contest for adults and kids starts at 1 p.m., with judging at 2. Attendees and their pets are encouraged to dress in costume for a costume contest, with judging taking place at 2 at the Animal Aid registration booth, located at the north end of the event line-up along the bluff. Contest and parade entry is $5 per person/pet ensemble. The five winners of the costume contest will lead the pet parade at 2:30 p.m.
Animal Aid has assisted homeless, abandoned dogs and cats in the region since 1980. Focusing on at-risk animals, it is the oldest all-volunteer, nonprofit animal rescue group in Berrien County.
There is no rain date. The event will be postponed if it rains. Check Facebook for updates that day. Military and veterans join the fun free of charge but must register. Those unable to attend can make donations online or at Box 217, 717 St. Joseph Drive, St. Joseph, MI 49085.
See available pets at www.animalaidswmi.com and on Facebook/Animal Aid of Southwestern Michigan. Phone 269-934-SPAY for information. Foster parents and volunteers are always needed.