SOUTH HAVEN — A weekend full of activities is in store for area veterans during South Haven’s annual Salute to Veterans and First Responders.
The event will start this Friday with a Veterans Service at 6 p.m. at the Star of the Lake Masonic Lodge, 321 Center St. Admission is free and casual attire is encouraged. The lodge will be open to the public during the service.
On Saturday, South Haven Steelheaders will team up with Operation Injured Soldiers to take veterans out onto Lake Michigan for a morning of fishing. When that is done, they will gather at 11:45 a.m. at the pier for a noon boat parade up the channel. Members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Michigan Maritime Museum and the South Haven High School marching band will all be on hand to greet the veterans. As the veterans move along the channel toward the harbor, they will receive a 21-gun salute by the American Legion Post 49 and a fly-over by the Hooligan’s Flight Team.
“There will be 66 veterans and four first responders going out on 32 boats,” said Bruce Thatcher, co-organizer of the event. “It will be mostly Steelheaders, including members of the Battle Creek chapter and their boats, along with some charter boats.”
Seven-time American Legion Post 49 commander Stan Wakild will serve as grand marshal. Wakild, according to Thatcher, has served in the U.S Army, Air Force and Coast Guard. He also was a South Haven police officer, South Haven Fire Department chief and worked as a part-time Van Buren County Sheriff’s Department deputy.
The public is encouraged to bring flags and line the north and south piers to greet parade participants.
This is the eighth year for the event.
New this year is a vendor fair in Riverfront Park. Veteran-owned businesses, along with nonprofits like the American Red Cross, will have booths set up all day Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.
Sunday’s activities will start at the American Legion Post 49 for a breakfast that is open to the public. The cost is $9. Then at 1 p.m., the legion will celebrate paying off its mortgage with a mortgage-burning ceremony. Food and music will be available.
All weekend, the Michigan Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall at the legion will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. The 26-foot-long wall honors the 2,665 Michigan soldiers who died while serving in the Vietnam War.