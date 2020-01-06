Another delay in trial of former SMC instructor

CASSOPOLIS — The long-delayed trial of former Southwestern Michigan College instructor George Field has been delayed again. Field had been scheduled to go on trial on 17 felony counts Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Field, 59, of Dowagiac is charged with 17 felony counts including first-degree criminal sexual conduct, along with practicing psychology/counseling without a license, perjury and insurance fraud. The alleged incidents occurred between September 2015 and early 2018, when he allegedly perjured himself during a court hearing.
The case has been delayed a number of times over the last two years. The latest delay came this week at a pretrial conference when defense attorney James Miller said he needed more time to prepare for trial.
No new date has been set for the trial, which will be held in Cassopolis although Allegan County Circuit Judge Roberts Kengis will be presiding. Judge Kengis was assigned the case after Cass County Circuit Judge Mark Herman recused himself in September 2018.
Herman recused himself after a motion by Miller. Herman had been on the board of directors of the Family Center in Dowagiac where Field worked as a counselor. Herman’s tenure on the board of directors came before he was elected judge in 2016. That tenure also coincided with the time when Field was working there.
Most recently, the case had been set to go to trial in September. That court date was delayed due to Miller recovering from health issues. Previously, Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tiffiny Vohwinkle asked for a delay in June 2018 because a number of witnesses weren’t available to testify.
Field was arrested in the fall of 2017. The investigation of Field began earlier that summer after a former SMC student told college officials about Field’s alleged actions against her. They began investigating and recommended she contact the sheriff’s department.
SMC completed its investigation in late September 2017 and then fired Field. Field had been a popular instructor at the college before his dismissal.
The alleged victim testified in April 2018 that Field was her professor at SMC starting in September 2015 and she started going to him for counseling in late September 2015. The counseling took place at the Family Center in Dowagiac, and the sexual relations at Field’s home next door to the center.
Field is free on $50,000 cash or surety bond after being held on a higher bond for several months after his arrest in September 2017. He ended up being released on bond in July 2018.