ST. JOSEPH — Portions of downtown St. Joseph were without power for a couple hours Tuesday for at least the third time this year.
At least some folks were keeping a sense of humor about it.
“Due to another city power outage we are having to CLOSE our doors TONIGHT,” Silver Harbor Brewing Company, 721 Pleasant St., announced on Facebook. “Really, for trivia night?! WE hear you. ... Big Bummer.”
Indiana Michigan Power reported that 1,585 customers lost power at 4:22 p.m.
Then at 6:11 p.m., 1,182 customers just south of downtown St. Joseph lost power.
Initial estimates were that the first group of customers would be in the dark until 9 p.m., with the second group restored by 11 p.m. However, power to both groups was restored around 6:30 p.m.
I&M spokesman Michael Bianski said a piece of equipment failed in the substation that serves that area. In order for workers to be able to safely fix it, he said they needed to de-energize the entire substation, leading to the second outage.
Power came back on just in time for 221 Main Restaurant and Cocktail House. Manager Robert Montgomery said he was about to send the staff home when the power came on.
“Let’s get cookin’,” he posted on Facebook when the power came back.
I&M’s outage map showed that the first outage stretched from Silver Beach to the Berrien County Courthouse to the southern portion of Marina Island, then back to Lake Michigan.
The second outage overlapped the first one and extended south to Sunnydale Drive between Langley Avenue and Lakeview Avenue.
Other outages affecting the downtown were reported on Aug. 6 and April 1.
The Aug. 6 outage was caused by a broken pole cross arm on the high-voltage line powering the area’s substation.
“The station had to be de-energized for crews to safely repair the line and replace the broken cross arm,” I&M officials reported on Facebook after power had returned.
April 1 was a planned outage from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 33 downtown customers, to replace an electrical pole.
Some business owners had complained that Sunday is one of their busiest days of the week, especially April 1, which was the first day of Spring Break.
Contact: lwrege@TheHP.com, 932-0361, Twitter: @HPWrege