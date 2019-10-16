BENTON TOWNSHIP — Rick and Martha Omilian know all too well the pain gun violence can bring.
“Twenty years ago this Friday there was a knock on my door. Our daughter had been the victim of a homicide,” Rick Omilian said. “She was killed in a murder/suicide on a college campus. This isn’t just about the mass shootings. It’s a daily thing.”
Omilian, representing the Kalamazoo-based Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, was one of six panelists at a Symposium on Gun Violence Reduction on Tuesday.
Other panelists were Dr. Vincent Blum, an emergency room doctor at Spectrum Health Lakeland’s hospitals; Guy Miller from the Berrien County Health Department; Capt. Randy Miller from the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department; Charmae Sanders from Lake Michigan College; and the Rev. Karen Kelly, an Episcopal priest. Moderator was the Rev. Sid Mohn from Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan.
Dr. Bill Durston, an emergency room doctor from California and president of Americans Against Gun Violence, was the keynote speaker, and his presentation was followed by the panel discussion.
Durston says that as tragic as mass shootings are, they are only the tip of a much larger epidemic of firearm-related deaths and injuries in the nation.
The symposium was hosted by Interfaith Action of Southwest Michigan, the Berrien County Health Department and the Advocates and Leaders for Police and Community Trust (ALPACT). About 60 people attended the event at the Berrien County Health Department in Benton Township.
Durston, who has conducted vast research on the issue of gun violence, said that since 1968 more U.S. civilians have died of gunshot wounds than all the U.S. soldiers killed in all the wars in which the United States has ever been involved.
Other facts and statistics he cited:
• Every year, more than 38,000 U.S. civilians are killed by guns.
• Mass shootings are becoming more frequent and more deadly.
• On an average day, more than 100 U.S. civilians are killed with guns, with handguns being the weapon in 80 percent of cases.
• The rate of gun deaths for U.S. children is 12 times higher and for U.S. teens is 82 times higher than the average among other high-income democratic countries.
• The U.S. gun homicide rate is 25 times higher and the U.S. gun suicide rate is eight times higher than in those countries.
“As an ER doctor I’ve seen people come back from suicide attempts by drug overdose or other means. But I’ve practically never treated anyone who was shot by a gun, because they are usually dead,” Durston said.
He said that in other countries, someone can purchase a gun only after showing that they have a need for it.
“Here, we take the permissive, default position that you can legally acquire a gun unless you fall under certain criteria such as having a felony conviction, being a drug addict, having a mental defect or having been convicted of domestic violence,” he said. “In other countries, it’s not the government’s job to prove you don’t need a gun. It’s your job to show a legitimate need for one.”
Durston said he is taken-aback by “the way our country doesn’t respond to mass shootings.” He said within two years of a mass shooting in Scotland, Great Britain banned all handguns; and in Australia it took the government just 12 days to ban guns after a mass shooting.
“After 20 children were massacred at Sandy Hook, we did nothing,” he said.
He said one of the biggest obstacles to gun control in the U.S. is the belief that a wide range of gun rights are protected by the Second Amendment.
“The full text of the Second Amendment reads, ‘A well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.’ Opponents of gun control typically omit the first portion of the Second Amendment ... and cite only the last phrase referring to the right to bear arms,” Durston said.
During the panel discussion, Blum said he has seen hundreds of gunshot victims come through the emergency departments at Lakeland’s hospitals. He said there is initially an adrenaline rush, followed by lifesaving attempts and moments of insecurities and emotional pain when unable to save a life.
“There’s a circle of pain that surrounds the family, then an expanding sense of trauma throughout the community,” Blum said.
Some audience members said citing statistics is fine, but they wanted to know what can actually be done, and what the first steps should be.
Panelist Sanders, who co-chairs ALPACT with Capt. Miller from the sheriff’s department, said the organization has established a Gun Violence Task Force and will focus on particular areas where violence is prevalent.
“We’ll be talking to residents, asking what we can do to help,” she said. “We started at Blossom Acres (housing complex) in Benton Harbor, and there were a lot of areas where lighting is missing, so the task force worked on that.”
Durston disagreed with one panelist’s remark that more research is needed about gun violence.
“We don’t need more research,” he said. “More research in the absence of taking action is only going to reveal more senselessness. The research I want to see is after we do something. Our response should be proportionate to the severity of the problem.”
Durston added that, “What we’re doing now is a first step – education.”
