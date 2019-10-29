Appomattox Court House historian expert to appear at roundtable

ST. JOSEPH — Patrick Schroeder, chief historian at Appomattox Court House, will return for a second presentation in Southwest Michigan at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at First Congregational Church in St. Joseph as part of the Civil War Roundtable of Southwest Michigan series.
Schroeder will share the story of the Zouaves, specialized fighting units found on both the Northern and Southern sides of the Civil War, according to a news release. Schroeder will discuss the origins of Zouaves in North Africa, French Zouaves distinguished exploits in the Crimean War and in Italy, and Elmer Ellsworth and the “Zouave craze” in America.
Schroeder will present images to demonstrate various styles of American Zouave uniforms. Brief capsule histories on several famous Zouave units will also be shared. Reproduction uniforms will be on display, and details of this unusual uniform will be explained.
Schroeder graduated with a bachelor’s degree in historical park administration from Shepherd College, Shepherdstown, W.Va. He holds an master’s in Civil War history from Virginia Tech. He first worked as a seasonal living history interpreter at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park. In 1993, he wrote “Thirty Myths About Lee’s Surrender,” which is currently in its 14th printing. From 1994-1999, he was employed at Red Hill, the Patrick Henry National Memorial. Schroeder has written, edited and/or contributed to more than 25 Civil War titles. He lives in Lynchburg, Va., and works as an independent researcher, author, historian and tour guide. He has served as the historian at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park since 2002.
The Civil War Roundtable of Southwest Michigan began as an outgrowth from a Civil War lecture series offered by Lest We Forget at Lake Michigan College in 2013. The group meets the second Tuesday during the months of September through June (with the exception of January), in the lower level of the First Congregational Church, 2001 Niles Avenue, St. Joseph. Admission is free for students and $5 for non-members.
The purpose of the roundtable is to foster interaction and learning among its members and guests with regards to all aspects of the Civil War. Participants reflect a wide range of expertise on the subject of the Civil War and all are welcome to join.
More information is available at www.cwrtsmi.org.