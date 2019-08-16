BENTON TOWNSHIP — In less than two weeks, Arby’s will make its long-awaited return to the Twin Cities.
The Southwest Michigan Regional Chamber announced a ribbon cutting for the new Arby’s restaurant at 9 a.m. Aug. 26.
At 890 E. Napier Ave. in Benton Township, Arby’s newest location will employ more than 30 people.
Benton Township building official Chris Fuchs said the restaurant was given its certificate of occupancy Thursday. He added that it’s been a constant flurry of activity inside the building the past few weeks.
“It is a very unique store location. It’s the only one with the high ceiling and the dining room,” Fuchs said. “It’s very different, we were told.”
Because of how important the Napier Avenue and M-139 intersection is, Fuchs said they’re pleased with what Arby’s has been able to do with the two combined properties.
“I can't tell you how thrilled we are,” he said. “Kohl’s and Home Depot got a lot of attention when they opened. But for some reason this has really resonated with people because I don’t know that many people who have gone through that intersection and haven’t seen what’s been taking place.”
The Arby’s restaurant was given a final approval by the township to begin construction in a March 5 board meeting.
It took trustees less than five minutes to approve the building’s site plans at the meeting.
This will not be the first Arby’s to operate in Benton Township. A former Arby’s building was demolished last summer at 801 E. Napier Ave. – across the street and about a block west of the new location.
The township razed the building after it sat vacant for a number of years. An Arby’s in St. Joseph also closed a number of years ago.
Treasurer Debbie Boothby said in an emailed statement to The Herald-Palladium that the township is eager to add Arby’s to one of the area’s most prominent business corridors.
“Arby’s along with the Township has changed dramatically since they first set up business,” Boothby said. “We are fortunate to have them locate at this high-profile location in our commercial district and wish them all success. We trust that they will be pleased that they chose the Benton Charter Township community to once again call home.”
The restaurant will be open from 10 a.m. to midnight Sundays through Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
During the first month of operation, Arby’s announced it will donate the purchase price of every kids meal sold to Fair Plain East Elementary School as part of its Give Back Program.
Arby’s, founded in 1964, has more than 3,300 restaurants worldwide.
Arby’s Restaurant Group, Inc. is the parent company of the franchisor of the Arby’s brand and is based in Atlanta.
