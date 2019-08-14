ST. JOSEPH — Stephen Byrns, a St. Joseph native and an architect and preservationist based in New York City since 1978, will lead a historic neighborhood walking tour at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, sponsored by the Heritage Museum and Cultural Center.
The tour, which will last about 90 minutes and emphasize architecture and local history, will begin at the southwest corner of State and Market streets, near Bear Park and the St. Joseph library.
Byrns is the son of Chester and Priscilla Byrns, a longtime benefactor of the Heritage Center that bears her name. The new center was designed by Stephen Byrns when the previous building burned to the ground. Byrns is a graduate of Princeton and Columbia universities, and was appointed by former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg to be a NYC Landmarks Preservation Commissioner from 2001-2010.
The cost of the tour is $15 per person, with only 30 tickets available. Tickets can be purchased at www.theheritagemcc.org. For information, call the museum at 983-1191 or visit www.theheritagemcc.org.
The Heritage Museum and Cultural Center is located at 601 Main Street in St. Joseph. Admission to all exhibits is free. Exhibit open hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.