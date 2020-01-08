SOUTH HAVEN — The city has a new mayor pro-tem.
City council members voted unanimously Monday to name new council member Jeff Arnold to the position. He replaces Clark Gruber, who was term-limited and could not run for re-election last November.
Arnold, 51, isn’t exactly a newcomer to city government. He served on the city council previously and also was former chairman of the city’s harbor commission and parks commission. He now serves on the South Haven Housing Commission and the zoning board of appeals and is an instructor at South Haven High School.
Monday night’s meeting also marked the swearing in ceremony for Mayor Scott Smith and council members Steve Schlack, Letitia Wilkins and Arnold.
All four are beginning new terms of office following the November election. Smith was re-elected to serve his second two-year term. Schlack and Wilkins were re-elected to begin another four-year term, while Arnold was elected to begin a four-year term.