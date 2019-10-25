BENTON HARBOR — Two men were arrested Wednesday after police acted on a search warrant for narcotics at a house in Benton Harbor.
Detectives from the Southwest Enforcement Team along with members of the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department and Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety arrested Douglas Lee Davis, 45, and Sirshun Burris, 41, according to a news release from SWET. The arrests followed a two-month investigation into the distribution of crystal meth in the Benton Harbor area, police said. Police did not provide the exact location of the search.
Detectives said they seized more than a pound of crystal meth, three handguns and other drug-related items.
Davis is charged with five counts of delivery of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon and three counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony.
Buris is charged with delivery of meth, second offense; possession with intent to deliver meth, second offense; possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, three counts of possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and resisting and obstructing police.
Both were taken to the Berrien County jail.