BENTON HARBOR — Police have arrested one man and are seeking charges against more people following searches at a house in Benton Harbor and a house in Benton Township on Dec. 26 and Tuesday.
According to a news release from the Southwest Enforcement Team West Office, Brandon Lee Brown, 24, was taken to jail on a charge of possession with intent to deliver crystal methamphetamine, second offense.
His arrest came when police executed a search warrant in the city of Benton Harbor.
At a house in Benton Township, police said they found distribution amounts of crack cocaine, a handgun that had been reported stolen and about five pounds of marijuana. The homeowner was not home during the search, and police are seeking charges.
The SWET team, comprised of officers from several police agencies, was assisted by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and its K-9 unit.