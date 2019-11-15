NILES — Two South Bend residents have been arrested in connection with what police have said was an arson fire at the Walmart store in Niles Township.
Berrien County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said the arrests were the result of good police work and help from Walmart personnel and citizens in Berrien County and Northwest Indiana.
Stephen Edward Taghon, 34, is charged with third-degree arson, larceny in a building and third-degree retail fraud. Paula Marie Kryski, 36, is charged with conspiracy to commit third-degree arson and third-degree retail fraud.
The fire at Walmart started at about 1:45 a.m. Oct. 31 when someone set fire to some merchandise in the clothing department, Boyce said. The store was evacuated and no one was injured. Police were provided with a solid description of two suspects and the clothing they were wearing.
Boyce said the suspects were located and apprehended by St. Joseph County, Ind., police and are in the St. Joseph County jail awaiting extradition to Berrien County.