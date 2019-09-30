BERRIEN SPRINGS — The area’s biggest arts and crafts show returns to the Berrien County fairgrounds Saturday, giving residents the chance to do some early Christmas shopping, pick up some unique items and also support a variety of mission projects.
The 40th annual Chapel Hill Arts & Crafts Show takes place at the fairgrounds in Berrien Springs. The show runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in three commercial buildings and a nearby outside area. Admission is $3 and parking is free.
Publicity Chairman Sandy Harner reported that over 250 exhibitors will be at the show, not only from Southwest Michigan and northern Indiana but from other parts of the country. A variety of items will be offered for sale, ranging from artwork, crafts, jewelry and home décor pieces to produce and live plants and flowers.
Food is another of the show’s big draws. People can buy homemade pies along with snacks, sandwiches and other favorite fair foods available all day. Vendors will be selling lunch, drink and snack items as well as bake sale items.
The history of the fair dates back to 1979 when members of the United Methodist Women of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church in Sodus started the show to raise funds for missions. It has since become a churchwide project with the entire congregation participating.
Proceeds from the annual show have totaled over $705,000. Area organizations that received support last year include Carol’s Hope, the Empowerment Plan and Pennies from Heaven. Past recipients include Lighthouse Ministry of Benton Harbor, Safe Shelter, Salvation Army and the Berrien County Cancer Service.
In addition, missionaries and special projects in this country and around the world have received funding from the proceeds from the Chapel Hill show.
The show was originally held at the church in Sodus and then for several years at Eau Claire High School before moving to the fairgrounds in 1994. Since moving to the fairgrounds, the show draws between 7,000 and 8,000 visitors each year.
The show has become one of the premiere juried arts & crafts shows in the Midwest. Show organizers work each year to choose vendors selling items that are both original and of good workmanship. Vendors must apply every year to participate and organizers try to have some new each year.
People can learn more about the show and the vendors at the www.chapelhillcraftshow.org website.