With winter fast approaching, can you please review the rules for snow on cars? When cleaning off my car, do I have to remove snow from the entire car, or is it OK if I just clear the windows?
What about the license plate? Is it dangerous for you as a police officer to pull over a driver whose license plate you cannot read because it’s covered with snow?
Would you ticket someone for not properly cleaning off their car in the winter?
Anne from St. Joseph
Good question, thanks for asking.
Not only is not cleaning the snow off your car endangering yourself and other drivers, but it is also illegal in Michigan. According to the Michigan Vehicle Code, drivers who do not clear their cars of both snow and ice can be cited or ticketed. The Michigan Vehicle Code has a couple of important automobile snow removal codes that you need to be aware of before taking to the roads this winter.
1. Remove the snow and ice from your vehicle before driving. Make sure that your visibility is good and that there is nothing on your vehicle that may reduce your ability to see the road and your environment.
2. Make sure to clear off your tail lights, rear lamps, headlights and keep in mind if you can’t see your lights, then neither can other drivers.
3. Make sure that there are no chunks of snow or ice on your vehicle, especially the hood and roof of your vehicle. If dislodged while driving, these chunks of snow or ice can become hazardous if they fly off your vehicle, especially in the case of larger trucks and semis.
Here are the Michigan traffic laws concerning your question if you would like to read the code itself:
According to Michigan Vehicle Code 257.709 section (1), subsection (c), “a person shall not operate a motor vehicle with an object that obstructs the vision of the driver of the vehicle, except as authorized by law.”
In addition, Michigan Vehicle Code 257.699 subsection (b) and (c) address tail lights, rear lamps and headlamps. Section (b) states, “there shall be an uppermost distribution of light or composite beam, so aimed and of an intensity, as to reveal persons and vehicles at a distance of at least 350 feet ahead for all conditions of loading. Section (c) further clarifies by asserting, “there shall be a lowermost distribution of light or composite beam, so aimed and of sufficient intensity to reveal persons and vehicles at a distance of at least 100 feet ahead; and under any condition of loading none of the high-intensity portions of the beam shall be directed to strike the eyes of an approaching driver.”
Lastly, Michigan Vehicle Code Section 257.677 (a) covers the scary situation when a sheet of snow or ice suddenly falls from the roof of a nearby vehicle, sometimes hitting or nearly missing your vehicle or someone else’s car. According to section (3), “a person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice, or slush onto or across a roadway or the shoulder of the roadway in a manner which obstructs the safety vision of the driver of a motor vehicle.” In addition, section (4) also states “a person shall not deposit, or cause to be deposited, snow, ice or slush on any roadway or highway.” This is usually enforced more when people shovel, push or plow snow onto the roadways.
If you drive in the snow without adhering to these laws, not only are you putting yourself and others at risk, you could be pulled over and possibly ticketed by law enforcement. So, as we approach another Michigan winter, avoid a costly situation, and remove the snow and ice from your vehicle.
Regarding your question about the license plate being covered by snow, according to MCL 257.225(2): “The plate shall be maintained free from foreign materials that obscure or partially obscure the registration plate information, and in a clearly legible condition.” It is very dangerous when pulling over vehicles and officers can’t read or see a license plate.
It is always an officer’s discretion on whether to issue a ticket, but if I observed a vehicle driven on the roadways without clearing their lights or windows off, the driver would more than likely be cited.
